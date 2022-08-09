Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at Shareholder Equity Conference and Live Interview on TD Ameritrade Network

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will participate at the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET. This conference is set in a fireside chat format with investors having the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

The livestream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at SHAREHolder Equity Conference or at Delta Apparel's website at https://www.deltaapparelinc.com/news-events. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

The company would also like to announce that Robert Humphreys, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer participated in a live interview on the TD Ameritrade Network’s 360 Spotlight segment with Caroline Woods on Monday, August 8, 2022. The live interview can be accessed at TD Ameritrade Network or at Delta Apparel’s website at https://www.deltaapparelinc.com/news-events.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

