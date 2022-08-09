Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Apparel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLA   US2473681037

DELTA APPAREL, INC.

(DLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08 2022-08-09 pm EDT
22.30 USD   +0.20%
01:01pDelta Apparel, Inc. to Present at Shareholder Equity Conference and Live Interview on TD Ameritrade Network
BU
08/04DELTA APPAREL : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04DELTA APPAREL : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Sales and Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at Shareholder Equity Conference and Live Interview on TD Ameritrade Network

08/09/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will participate at the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET. This conference is set in a fireside chat format with investors having the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

The livestream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at SHAREHolder Equity Conference or at Delta Apparel's website at https://www.deltaapparelinc.com/news-events. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

The company would also like to announce that Robert Humphreys, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer participated in a live interview on the TD Ameritrade Network’s 360 Spotlight segment with Caroline Woods on Monday, August 8, 2022. The live interview can be accessed at TD Ameritrade Network or at Delta Apparel’s website at https://www.deltaapparelinc.com/news-events.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 9,100 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DELTA APPAREL, INC.
01:01pDelta Apparel, Inc. to Present at Shareholder Equity Conference and Live Interview on T..
BU
08/04DELTA APPAREL : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04DELTA APPAREL : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Sales and Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Delta Apparel, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04DELTA APPAREL, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/04Earnings Flash (DLA) DELTA APPAREL Posts Q3 Revenue $126.9M
MT
08/04Delta Apparel Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Sales and Earnings
BU
08/04DELTA APPAREL, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
08/04Delta Apparel, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
07/28Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 492 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart DELTA APPAREL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Apparel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA APPAREL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,25 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Humphreys Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Joel Miller President
Simone C. Walsh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
George Jay Gogue Independent Director
James Bradley Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA APPAREL, INC.-25.59%155
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.21%353 582
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.21%40 366
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.60%21 143
VF CORPORATION-37.75%17 708
MONCLER S.P.A.-23.02%13 539