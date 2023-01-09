Advanced search
    DLA   US2473681037

DELTA APPAREL, INC.

(DLA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
11.20 USD   +0.99%
Delta Apparel : Investor Presentation January 2023
PU
01/05Delta Apparel Reports Preliminary First Quarter Sales Results
BU
01/05Delta Apparel Announces Preliminary Sales Results for Its 2023 Fiscal First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Apparel : Investor Presentation January 2023

01/09/2023 | 12:08am EST
DELTA APPAREL, INC.

JANUARY 2023

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NYSE AMERICAN: DLA

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation, related remarks, and responses to questions may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events and involve risks and

uncertainties. Although we believe that our expectations are based on

reasonable assumptions, actual results could differ materially from those projected in this presentation. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking

statements.

Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K filed with the United States

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 21, 2022, and other SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of some of the risks that

could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Finally, please note that any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this presentation and we expressly disclaim any obligation to

update or revise these statements after the presentation to reflect additional events or circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated

events, except as may be required by law.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Investor Presentation - January 2023

2

DELTA APPAREL, INC. - CORPORATE TIMELINE

Public Company

June 2000

Acquisitions: 2003 to 2007

Acquisitions: 2008 to 2014

2003

- Oct

M.J. Soffe Company

2008

- Mar

To The Game

2005

- Aug

Junkfood Clothing Company

2010

- Jun

The Cotton Exchange

2005

- Oct

Intensity Athletics

2009 - Dec

Art Gun

2006

- Aug

Ceiba Textiles

2010 - Dec

Salt Life Exclusive License

2006

- Oct

Fun Tees

2013

- Aug

Salt Life

Acquisitions: 2015 to 2022

2016

- Aug

Coast Apparel

2018

- Mar

DTG2Go

2018

- Jun

Salt Life Beer Launch

2018

- Oct

SSI

2021

- Jun

Autoscale

Divestitures: 2015 to 2022

2015

- Mar

To The Game

2017

- Mar

Junkfood Clothing Company

2021

- Sep

Coast Apparel

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

M A N U F A C T U R I N G R E A L I G N M E N T

S T R A T E G I C I N I T I A T I V E S

Delta Apparel, Inc. Investor Presentation - January 2023

3

DELTA APPAREL, INC. - HISTORICAL GROWTH

Sales ($)

Sales

EBIT

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$-

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Sales

$114

$120

$132

$130

$208

$228

$270

$312

$322

$355

$424

$475

$490

$491

$455

$449

$424

$395

$395

$432

$381

$437

$485

EBIT

$12.2

$12.3

$10.4

$10.6

$17.0

$20.1

$27.0

$12.3

$4.9

$12.1

$20.2

$25.3

$(6.2)

$13.9

$(1.7)

$16.1

$16.3

$16.2

$17.4

$15.9

$(7.1)

$32.7

$32.1

Pre Covid

Covid

Post Covid

$35. 0

$30. 0

$25. 0

$20. 0

$15. 0

$10. 0

$5. 0

$-

$(5. 0)

$(10. 0)

EBIT ($)

Delta Apparel, Inc. Investor Presentation - January 2023

4

DELTA APPAREL, INC. - BUSINESS MODEL

DELTA APPAREL, INC.

Delta Group

SEGMENTS

Salt Life Group

Activewear

DTG2Go

BUSINESS UNITS

Salt Life

Delta

Global

Retail

DTG2Go

PRIMARY GO-TO-MARKET

Salt Life

Direct

Brands

Direct

STRATEGIES

Delta Apparel, Inc. Investor Presentation - January 2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Apparel Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 05:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
