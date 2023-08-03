Delta Apparel, Inc. is a vertically integrated, apparel company. It designs, manufacture, source, and market a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under our primary brands of Salt Life, Soffe, and Delta. on-demand, digital print and fulfillment industry. It operates through two segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of its business units primarily focused on activewear styles and includes its DTG2Go and Delta Activewear business units. It offers a range of apparel and accessories through its Delta Direct business under the Delta and Soffe brands, as well as other brands through its digital platform and network of fulfilment centers. The Salt Life Group segment consists of lifestyle brands focused on a range of apparel garments, headwear and related accessories to meet consumer preferences and fashion trends and includes its Salt Life and Coast business units, marketed under its lifestyle brands, Salt Life and COAST.