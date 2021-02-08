Delta Apparel : XBRL Q1 2021
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document And Entity Information
Document And Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Central Index Key
0001101396
Entity Registrant Name
DELTA APPAREL, INC
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--10-02
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q1
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2021
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Period End Date
Jan. 02, 2021
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
1-15583
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
GA
Entity Tax Identification Number
58-2508794
Entity Address, Address Line One
322 South Main Street
Entity Address, City or Town
Greenville
Entity Address, State or Province
SC
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
29601
City Area Code
864
Local Phone Number
232-5200
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, par value $0.01
Trading Symbol
DLA
Security Exchange Name
NYSEAMER
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
6,974,660
Disclaimer
Delta Apparel Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:50:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
431 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
132 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
163 M
163 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,68x
EV / Sales 2022
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
7 860
Free-Float
60,2%
Technical analysis trends DELTA APPAREL, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
25,00 $
Last Close Price
23,41 $
Spread / Highest target
6,79%
Spread / Average Target
6,79%
Spread / Lowest Target
6,79%