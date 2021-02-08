Log in
DELTA APPAREL, INC.

(DLA)
Delta Apparel : XBRL Q1 2021

02/08/2021
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document And Entity Information

Document And Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Central Index Key 0001101396
Entity Registrant Name DELTA APPAREL, INC
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --10-02
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q1
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Jan. 02, 2021
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 1-15583
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code GA
Entity Tax Identification Number 58-2508794
Entity Address, Address Line One 322 South Main Street
Entity Address, City or Town Greenville
Entity Address, State or Province SC
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 29601
City Area Code 864
Local Phone Number 232-5200
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value $0.01
Trading Symbol DLA
Security Exchange Name NYSEAMER
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 6,974,660

Disclaimer

Delta Apparel Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 431 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 860
Free-Float 60,2%
Technical analysis trends DELTA APPAREL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 23,41 $
Spread / Highest target 6,79%
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,79%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert W. Humphreys Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deborah H. Merril Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Robert E. Staton Independent Director
George Jay Gogue Lead Independent Director
James Bradley Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA APPAREL, INC.14.00%160
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE3.48%320 474
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-4.01%43 543
VF CORPORATION-4.16%32 066
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-2.81%16 239
MONCLER S.P.A.1.40%15 459
