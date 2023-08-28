INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1ST QUARTER END MARCH 31, 2023

To the Shareholders of Delta CleanTech Inc.

("Delta" or the "Corporation")

Management's Accountability for Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements

The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2023 ("Financial Statements") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in Canada. Management is responsible for ensuring that these Financial Statements, which include amounts based upon estimates and judgment, are consistent with other information and operating data contained in management's discussion and analysis for the period ending March 31, 2023 ("MD&A") and reflect Delta's business transactions and financial position.

Management is also responsible for the information disclosed in the MD&A, including responsibility for the existence of appropriate information systems, procedures and controls, to ensure that the information used internally by management and disclosed externally is complete and reliable in all material respects.

In addition, management is responsible for establishing and maintaining an adequate system of internal control over financial reporting. Such systems are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial information is relevant, reliable and accurate and that the Corporation's assets are appropriately accounted for and adequately safeguarded.

The board of directors ("Board") annually appoints an audit committee which includes directors who are not employees of the Corporation. This committee meets regularly with management and the shareholders' auditors to review significant accounting, reporting and internal control matters. The shareholders' auditors have unrestricted access to the audit committee. The audit committee reviews the interim and annual financial statements, the report of the shareholders' auditors, and the interim and annual management's discussion and analysis and has delegated authority to approve the interim filings and makes recommendations to the Board regarding annual filings.

Management has reviewed the filings of the Corporation's MD&A, Financial Statements and attachments thereto. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, these filings do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the Financial Statements together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, the financial performance, and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Signed "Jeffrey Allison"

Signed "Jacelyn Case"

JEFF ALLISON

JACELYN CASE

PRESIDENT & CEO

CFO

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Audited

For the period ended

Note

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash

$

178,368

$

401,172

Investments

6

1,311,947

1,500,000

Accounts receivable and accrued receivables

19

451,970

397,410

Government receivables

4,977

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

5

40,066

58,636

1,987,328

2,357,218

Investments

6

658,985

253,160

Property, plant and equipment

7

28,961

28,875

Right-of-use assets

8

88,715

100,791

Patents

9

55,319

49,865

Intangible assets

10

2,196,042

2,259,467

Goodwill

11

365,622

365,622

Total assets

$ 5,380,972

$ 5,414,998

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19

$

337,130

$

351,437

Government payables

-

18,778

Deferred revenue

12

37,500

64,226

Customer deposits

200,015

-

Current portion of lease liability

13

39,822

51,550

614,467

485,991

Lease liability

13

49,619

49,619

Total liabilities

664,086

535,610

EQUITY

Equity:

Share capital

14

9,875,501

9,043,155

Warrants

15

1,375,594

1,375,594

Contributed surplus

15,16

717,331

1,496,285

Accumulated deficit

(7,136,772)

(6,962,529)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation

4,831,654

4,952,505

Total deficit attributable to non-controlling interest

(114,768)

(73,117)

4,716,886

4,879,3,88

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,380,972

$ 5,414,998

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.

2

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss)

and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the period ended

Note

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Revenue

Engineering, process design and consulting

$ 465,552

$ 116,700

Expenses

Engineering, process design and consulting

173,750

46,561

Operating wages and benefits

326,162

125,732

Consulting and contractor costs

184,274

148,265

Business development

94,525

87,750

General and administrative

186,862

269,735

Amortization

7,8,9,10

79,554

78,701

1,045,127

756,682

Operating loss

(579,575)

(639,982)

Interest income

13,022

6,109

Interest expense

13

(1,774)

(361)

Net interest income

11,248

5,748

Stock compensation expense

16

(53,392)

(215,392)

Fair value gain on Common Shares

6

405,825

49,198

Loss before taxes

(215,894)

(800,428)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(215,894)

$

(800,428)

Net loss for the period attributable to:

Shareholders of the Corporation

$

(174,243)

$

(800,428)

Non-controlling interest

(41,651)

-

Net Loss for the period

$

(215,894)

$

(800,428)

Loss per share - basic and diluted*

17

$

(0.004)

$

(0.01)

*Fully diluted earnings per share is not presented when there is a loss as the impact would be anti-dilutive.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.

3

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Non-

Number of

Share

Contributed

Controlling

Note

shares

Capital

Warrants

Surplus

Deficit

Interest

Total Equity

Balance, December 31, 2021

58,523,100

$ 8,993,655

$ 1,375,594

$ 1,042,631

$ (4,258,236)

$

-

$ 7,153,644

Options and RSU's issued

16

-

-

-

503,154

-

-

503,154

Shares issued under RSU plan

16

300,000

49,500

-

(49,500)

-

-

-

Change in ownership interest in

-

-

-

-

70,031

(49,031)

21,000

Carbon RX

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(2,774,324)

(24,086)

(2,798,410)

Balance, December 31, 2022

58,823,100

$ 9,043,155

$ 1,375,594

$ 1,496,285

$ (6,962,529)

$

(73,117)

$ 4,879,388

Options and RSU's issued

16

5,000,000

832,346

-

(832,346)

-

-

-

Shares issued under RSU plan

16

-

-

-

53,392

53,392

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(174,242)

(41,651)

(215,893)

Balance, March 31, 2023

63,823,100

$ 9,875,501

$ 1,375,594

$ 717,331

$ (7,136,771)

$

(114,768)

$ 4,716,887

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.

7

