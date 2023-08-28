INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1ST QUARTER END MARCH 31, 2023
To the Shareholders of Delta CleanTech Inc.
("Delta" or the "Corporation")
Management's Accountability for Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements
The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2023 ("Financial Statements") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in Canada. Management is responsible for ensuring that these Financial Statements, which include amounts based upon estimates and judgment, are consistent with other information and operating data contained in management's discussion and analysis for the period ending March 31, 2023 ("MD&A") and reflect Delta's business transactions and financial position.
Management is also responsible for the information disclosed in the MD&A, including responsibility for the existence of appropriate information systems, procedures and controls, to ensure that the information used internally by management and disclosed externally is complete and reliable in all material respects.
In addition, management is responsible for establishing and maintaining an adequate system of internal control over financial reporting. Such systems are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial information is relevant, reliable and accurate and that the Corporation's assets are appropriately accounted for and adequately safeguarded.
The board of directors ("Board") annually appoints an audit committee which includes directors who are not employees of the Corporation. This committee meets regularly with management and the shareholders' auditors to review significant accounting, reporting and internal control matters. The shareholders' auditors have unrestricted access to the audit committee. The audit committee reviews the interim and annual financial statements, the report of the shareholders' auditors, and the interim and annual management's discussion and analysis and has delegated authority to approve the interim filings and makes recommendations to the Board regarding annual filings.
Management has reviewed the filings of the Corporation's MD&A, Financial Statements and attachments thereto. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, these filings do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the Financial Statements together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, the financial performance, and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.
Signed "Jeffrey Allison"
Signed "Jacelyn Case"
JEFF ALLISON
JACELYN CASE
PRESIDENT & CEO
CFO
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Audited
For the period ended
Note
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$
178,368
$
401,172
Investments
6
1,311,947
1,500,000
Accounts receivable and accrued receivables
19
451,970
397,410
Government receivables
4,977
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
5
40,066
58,636
1,987,328
2,357,218
Investments
6
658,985
253,160
Property, plant and equipment
7
28,961
28,875
Right-of-use assets
8
88,715
100,791
Patents
9
55,319
49,865
Intangible assets
10
2,196,042
2,259,467
Goodwill
11
365,622
365,622
Total assets
$ 5,380,972
$ 5,414,998
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
19
$
337,130
$
351,437
Government payables
-
18,778
Deferred revenue
12
37,500
64,226
Customer deposits
200,015
-
Current portion of lease liability
13
39,822
51,550
614,467
485,991
Lease liability
13
49,619
49,619
Total liabilities
664,086
535,610
EQUITY
Equity:
Share capital
14
9,875,501
9,043,155
Warrants
15
1,375,594
1,375,594
Contributed surplus
15,16
717,331
1,496,285
Accumulated deficit
(7,136,772)
(6,962,529)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
4,831,654
4,952,505
Total deficit attributable to non-controlling interest
(114,768)
(73,117)
4,716,886
4,879,3,88
Total liabilities and equity
$ 5,380,972
$ 5,414,998
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.
2
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss)
and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the period ended
Note
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Revenue
Engineering, process design and consulting
$ 465,552
$ 116,700
Expenses
Engineering, process design and consulting
173,750
46,561
Operating wages and benefits
326,162
125,732
Consulting and contractor costs
184,274
148,265
Business development
94,525
87,750
General and administrative
186,862
269,735
Amortization
7,8,9,10
79,554
78,701
1,045,127
756,682
Operating loss
(579,575)
(639,982)
Interest income
13,022
6,109
Interest expense
13
(1,774)
(361)
Net interest income
11,248
5,748
Stock compensation expense
16
(53,392)
(215,392)
Fair value gain on Common Shares
6
405,825
49,198
Loss before taxes
(215,894)
(800,428)
Income tax expense
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(215,894)
$
(800,428)
Net loss for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Corporation
$
(174,243)
$
(800,428)
Non-controlling interest
(41,651)
-
Net Loss for the period
$
(215,894)
$
(800,428)
Loss per share - basic and diluted*
17
$
(0.004)
$
(0.01)
*Fully diluted earnings per share is not presented when there is a loss as the impact would be anti-dilutive.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.
3
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Non-
Number of
Share
Contributed
Controlling
Note
shares
Capital
Warrants
Surplus
Deficit
Interest
Total Equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
58,523,100
$ 8,993,655
$ 1,375,594
$ 1,042,631
$ (4,258,236)
$
-
$ 7,153,644
Options and RSU's issued
16
-
-
-
503,154
-
-
503,154
Shares issued under RSU plan
16
300,000
49,500
-
(49,500)
-
-
-
Change in ownership interest in
-
-
-
-
70,031
(49,031)
21,000
Carbon RX
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(2,774,324)
(24,086)
(2,798,410)
Balance, December 31, 2022
58,823,100
$ 9,043,155
$ 1,375,594
$ 1,496,285
$ (6,962,529)
$
(73,117)
$ 4,879,388
Options and RSU's issued
16
5,000,000
832,346
-
(832,346)
-
-
-
Shares issued under RSU plan
16
-
-
-
53,392
53,392
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(174,242)
(41,651)
(215,893)
Balance, March 31, 2023
63,823,100
$ 9,875,501
$ 1,375,594
$ 717,331
$ (7,136,771)
$
(114,768)
$ 4,716,887
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Delta CleanTech Inc. published this content on 27 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 17:41:24 UTC.