MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1ST QUARTER END MARCH 31, 2023
INTRODUCTION
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is prepared as of March 31, 2023 and should be read together with the Delta CleanTech Inc. ("Delta" or the "Corporation") unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2023 (the "Period" or "Q1") and related notes attached thereto (collectively referred to as the "Financial Statements "), which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Corporation has adopted National Instrument 51-102F1 as the guideline in representing the MD&A. Terms used but not defined in this MD&A shall bear the meaning as set out in Part 1 of National Instruments ("NI") 51-102 and NI 14-101Definitions and accounting terms that are not defined herein shall bear the meaning as described or used in IFRS applicable to publicly accountable
enterprises.
This MD&A is dated May 29, 2023.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Corporation's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. In assessing forward-looking statements contained herein,readers are urged to read carefully all cautionary statements contained in this MD&A and accompanying Financial Statements, and to not put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements with respect to: the expected performance of the Corporation and operations and the Corporation's intentions to expand its business and operations; the Corporation's expectations regarding revenue, expenses and anticipated cash needs; the Corporation's
plans to expand its purification capabilities; the ability of the Corporation to meet consumer demand; the ability of the Corporation to execute on its strategic priorities and objectives; the size of the market that the Corporation operates in; the Corporation's ability to create engineer-
ing and distribution channels. Although Delta's management ("Management") believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Managementcannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Management is under no duty to update any of its forward-looking statements after
the date of this MD&A, other than as required and governed by applicable securities laws.
Additional information related to the Corporation is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Corporate Overview
Delta is a clean energy technology business that is dedicated to providing proven clean technology solutions that address the Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") needs of corpo- rations. The principal activity of Delta consists of the following five business sectors:
- CO2 capture;
- Hydrogen Production (CO2 Capture);
- Solvent and Ethanol Purification;
- Methane Collection and Destruction; and
- Carbon Credit Validation, Certification, and Trading.
Delta provides the above services by bundling its patented process design intellectual property, with CO2 capture, methane destruction and solvent purification. The proprietary and patented technologies are designed to reduce the cost of carbon capture, methane destruction, and solvent and ethanol purification creating compliance and voluntary offset carbon credits. Delta's projects are engineered to lower capital and operating costs, while at the same time delivering superior performance through energy reduction and lowering emissions. Further, Delta Purification® is a solventand glycol purification division,focused on the field of purifying, reclaiming,recycling and reusing solvents and glycols, providing energy processors and heavy industry participants the option of reclaiming and not disposing of these waste materials in underground disposal wells.
Modular designed CO2 capture unit.designed by Delta
Delta has developed proprietary extraction and purification systems for the energy business sector that have been designed to extract CO2 and waste solids from gases and liquids.
The Corporation benefits from its 19-year pedigree, management, experience, proprietary intellectual property, and historic customer branding.
CO2 Capture & Utilization
Identity Preserved Waste ("IPW") is a recognized industry phrase utilized by energy infrastructure professionals. It refers to the quantification, identity, ownership and liability of air borne, soil borne, and water borne waste. ESG is driving IPW Solutions. An ESG audit will consider IPW and in the process, retain ownership for its disposed waste. Delta's IPW solutions (CO2 capture, methane destruction and liquids reclamation) assists with mitigating this liability issue for companies.
Proprietary Process Design package for CO2 capture plants
President's Comments:
The future of clean tech is materializing. There are four main factors that are driving the industry that are significantly different than in prior years:
- Canadian Carbon Taxation - which starts at $50.00 per ton in 2023 and will gradually increase to $170 per ton by 2030.
- Environmental and Social Governance - a public commitment to adopting environmental strategies to reduce their environmental footprint.
- Commercialization of the capture technology- theDeltaCO2capture technology has been perfected over the last 19 years and is now fully commercial. (Real projects are not interested in a science experiment.)
- Growth of new ways to utilize CO2 as a commodity - products such as carbon nanotubes, graphene, CO2 injected concrete, and commercial products such as methanol and ethanol, all help to reduce the eventual cost of emissions reduction.
The last half of Delta's 2022 fiscal year and the Q1 has reflected the market changes that have been driven by the events listed above. Companies have made formal commitments to their shareholders, bankers and staff to meet these emission reduction goals, and are now taking direct steps to accomplish their objectives. In some cases, companies are now setting up ESG divisions and/or hiring ESG vice presidents to ensure that these goals are met. Delta has been overwhelmed with new business oppor- tunities. This is evidenced by our recent published financial results, which is more optimistic than earlier reports. These positive financial results are expected to continue into the upcoming quarters of this fiscal year, based on signed contracts Delta currently has in the pipeline. Delta has been hiring on average one new engineer or project manager per month, over the last 6 months, to be able to keep up with business demand, and we anticipate this trend will continue into the future.
Because of confidentiality requirements, we are not able to name current projects we are working on at this time, however we can comment that Delta currently has five projects underway (two in Canada, one in the United States, one in China, and one in Kazakhstan). One of the Canadian projects is currently in the build stage, and Delta has delivered its first royalty invoice. We also have a substantial
