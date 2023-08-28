INTRODUCTION

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is prepared as of March 31, 2023 and should be read together with the Delta CleanTech Inc. ("Delta" or the "Corporation") unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2023 (the "Period" or "Q1") and related notes attached thereto (collectively referred to as the "Financial Statements "), which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Corporation has adopted National Instrument 51-102F1 as the guideline in representing the MD&A. Terms used but not defined in this MD&A shall bear the meaning as set out in Part 1 of National Instruments ("NI") 51-102 and NI 14-101Definitions and accounting terms that are not defined herein shall bear the meaning as described or used in IFRS applicable to publicly accountable

enterprises.

This MD&A is dated May 29, 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Corporation's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. In assessing forward-looking statements contained herein,readers are urged to read carefully all cautionary statements contained in this MD&A and accompanying Financial Statements, and to not put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements with respect to: the expected performance of the Corporation and operations and the Corporation's intentions to expand its business and operations; the Corporation's expectations regarding revenue, expenses and anticipated cash needs; the Corporation's

plans to expand its purification capabilities; the ability of the Corporation to meet consumer demand; the ability of the Corporation to execute on its strategic priorities and objectives; the size of the market that the Corporation operates in; the Corporation's ability to create engineer-

ing and distribution channels. Although Delta's management ("Management") believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Managementcannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Management is under no duty to update any of its forward-looking statements after

the date of this MD&A, other than as required and governed by applicable securities laws.

Additional information related to the Corporation is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.