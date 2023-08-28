INTERIM
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
2ND QUARTER END JUNE 30, 2023
To the Shareholders of Delta CleanTech Inc.
("Delta" or the "Corporation")
Management's Accountability for Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements
The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2023 ("Financial Statements") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in Canada. Management is responsible for ensuring that these Financial Statements, which include amounts based upon estimates and judgment, are consistent with other information and operating data contained in management's discussion and analysis for the period ending June 30, 2023 ("MD&A") and reflect Delta's business transactions and financial position.
Management is also responsible for the information disclosed in the MD&A, including responsibility for the existence of appropriate information systems, procedures and controls, to ensure that the information used internally by management and disclosed externally is complete and reliable in all material respects.
In addition, management is responsible for establishing and maintaining an adequate system of internal control over financial reporting. Such systems are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial information is relevant, reliable and accurate and that the Corporation's assets are appropriately accounted for and adequately safeguarded.
The board of directors ("Board") annually appoints an audit committee which includes directors who are not employees of the Corporation. This committee meets regularly with management and the shareholders' auditors to review significant accounting, reporting and internal control matters. The shareholders' auditors have unrestricted access to the audit committee. The audit committee reviews the interim and annual financial statements, the report of the shareholders' auditors, and the interim and annual management's discussion and analysis and has delegated authority to approve the interim filings and makes recommendations to the Board regarding annual filings.
Management has reviewed the filings of the Corporation's MD&A, Financial Statements and attachments thereto. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, these filings do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the Financial Statements together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, the financial performance, and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.
Signed "Jeffrey Allison"
Signed "Jacelyn Case"
JEFF ALLISON
JACELYN CASE
PRESIDENT & CEO
CFO
NOTICE TO READER OF THE
UNAUDITED INTERM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, have been prepared by management in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been reviewed by the auditor of Delta CleanTech Inc.
Signed "Jeffrey Allison"
JEFFREY ALLISON
PRESIDENT & CEO
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Audited
For the period ended
Note
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
$
$
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
202,941
401,172
Investments
6
811,947
1,500,000
Accounts receivable and accrued receivables
20
250,578
397,410
Government receivables
3,840
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
5
25,254
58,636
1,294,560
2,357,218
Investments
6
387,620
253,160
Property, plant and equipment
7
25,738
28,875
Right-of-use assets
8
76,617
100,791
Patents
9
56,323
49,865
Intangible assets
10
2,132,617
2,259,467
Goodwill
11
365,622
365,622
Total assets
4,339,097
5,414,998
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
20
311,597
351,437
Government payables
-
18,778
Deferred revenue
12
-
64,226
Customer deposits
13
275,015
-
Current portion of lease liability
14
28,221
51,550
614,833
485,991
Lease liability
14
49,619
49,619
Total liabilities
664,452
535,610
EQUITY
Equity:
Share capital
15
9,875,501
9,043,155
Warrants
16
1,375,594
1,375,594
Contributed surplus
16,17
741,043
1,496,285
Accumulated deficit
(8,099,511)
(6,962,529)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
3,892,627
4,952,505
Total deficit attributable to non-controlling interest
(217,982)
(73,117)
3,674,645
4,879,388
Total liabilities and equity
4,339,097
5,414,998
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss)
and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the six-month period ended
Note
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
$
Revenue
Engineering, process design and consulting
675,260
197,951
Expenses
Engineering, process design and consulting
280,714
73,092
Operating wages and benefits
634,143
447,467
Consulting and contractor costs
294,486
463,009
Business development
381,482
287,388
General and administrative
307,682
328,127
Amortization
7,8,9,10
159,313
157,825
2,057,820
1,756,908
Operating loss
(1,382,560)
(1,558,957)
Interest income
27,095
11,896
Interest expense
14
(3,738)
(634)
Net interest income
23,357
11,262
Stock compensation expense
17
(77,104)
(339,130)
Loss on investment
-
(16,400)
Fair value gain on Common Shares
6
134,460
46,713
Loss before taxes
(1,301,847)
(1,856,512)
Income tax expense
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(1,301,847)
(1,856,512)
Net loss for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the Corporation
(1,156,982)
(1,856,512)
Non-controlling interest
(144,865)
-
Net loss for the period
(1,301,847)
(1,856,512)
Loss per share - basic and diluted*
18
(0.02)
(0.03)
*Fully diluted earnings per share is not presented when there is a loss as the impact would be anti-dilutive.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.
