To the Shareholders of Delta CleanTech Inc.

("Delta" or the "Corporation")

Management's Accountability for Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements

The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2023 ("Financial Statements") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in Canada. Management is responsible for ensuring that these Financial Statements, which include amounts based upon estimates and judgment, are consistent with other information and operating data contained in management's discussion and analysis for the period ending June 30, 2023 ("MD&A") and reflect Delta's business transactions and financial position.

Management is also responsible for the information disclosed in the MD&A, including responsibility for the existence of appropriate information systems, procedures and controls, to ensure that the information used internally by management and disclosed externally is complete and reliable in all material respects.

In addition, management is responsible for establishing and maintaining an adequate system of internal control over financial reporting. Such systems are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial information is relevant, reliable and accurate and that the Corporation's assets are appropriately accounted for and adequately safeguarded.

The board of directors ("Board") annually appoints an audit committee which includes directors who are not employees of the Corporation. This committee meets regularly with management and the shareholders' auditors to review significant accounting, reporting and internal control matters. The shareholders' auditors have unrestricted access to the audit committee. The audit committee reviews the interim and annual financial statements, the report of the shareholders' auditors, and the interim and annual management's discussion and analysis and has delegated authority to approve the interim filings and makes recommendations to the Board regarding annual filings.

Management has reviewed the filings of the Corporation's MD&A, Financial Statements and attachments thereto. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, these filings do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the Financial Statements together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, the financial performance, and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.