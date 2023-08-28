INTERIM

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

2ND QUARTER END JUNE 30, 2023

To the Shareholders of Delta CleanTech Inc.

("Delta" or the "Corporation")

Management's Accountability for Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements

The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2023 ("Financial Statements") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in Canada. Management is responsible for ensuring that these Financial Statements, which include amounts based upon estimates and judgment, are consistent with other information and operating data contained in management's discussion and analysis for the period ending June 30, 2023 ("MD&A") and reflect Delta's business transactions and financial position.

Management is also responsible for the information disclosed in the MD&A, including responsibility for the existence of appropriate information systems, procedures and controls, to ensure that the information used internally by management and disclosed externally is complete and reliable in all material respects.

In addition, management is responsible for establishing and maintaining an adequate system of internal control over financial reporting. Such systems are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the financial information is relevant, reliable and accurate and that the Corporation's assets are appropriately accounted for and adequately safeguarded.

The board of directors ("Board") annually appoints an audit committee which includes directors who are not employees of the Corporation. This committee meets regularly with management and the shareholders' auditors to review significant accounting, reporting and internal control matters. The shareholders' auditors have unrestricted access to the audit committee. The audit committee reviews the interim and annual financial statements, the report of the shareholders' auditors, and the interim and annual management's discussion and analysis and has delegated authority to approve the interim filings and makes recommendations to the Board regarding annual filings.

Management has reviewed the filings of the Corporation's MD&A, Financial Statements and attachments thereto. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, these filings do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings. Based on our knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the Financial Statements together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, the financial performance, and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Signed "Jeffrey Allison"

Signed "Jacelyn Case"

JEFF ALLISON

JACELYN CASE

PRESIDENT & CEO

CFO

NOTICE TO READER OF THE

UNAUDITED INTERM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, have been prepared by management in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been reviewed by the auditor of Delta CleanTech Inc.

Signed "Jeffrey Allison"

JEFFREY ALLISON

PRESIDENT & CEO

2

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Audited

For the period ended

Note

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

$

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash

202,941

401,172

Investments

6

811,947

1,500,000

Accounts receivable and accrued receivables

20

250,578

397,410

Government receivables

3,840

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

5

25,254

58,636

1,294,560

2,357,218

Investments

6

387,620

253,160

Property, plant and equipment

7

25,738

28,875

Right-of-use assets

8

76,617

100,791

Patents

9

56,323

49,865

Intangible assets

10

2,132,617

2,259,467

Goodwill

11

365,622

365,622

Total assets

4,339,097

5,414,998

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20

311,597

351,437

Government payables

-

18,778

Deferred revenue

12

-

64,226

Customer deposits

13

275,015

-

Current portion of lease liability

14

28,221

51,550

614,833

485,991

Lease liability

14

49,619

49,619

Total liabilities

664,452

535,610

EQUITY

Equity:

Share capital

15

9,875,501

9,043,155

Warrants

16

1,375,594

1,375,594

Contributed surplus

16,17

741,043

1,496,285

Accumulated deficit

(8,099,511)

(6,962,529)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation

3,892,627

4,952,505

Total deficit attributable to non-controlling interest

(217,982)

(73,117)

3,674,645

4,879,388

Total liabilities and equity

4,339,097

5,414,998

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.

3

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss)

and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the six-month period ended

Note

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

$

$

Revenue

Engineering, process design and consulting

675,260

197,951

Expenses

Engineering, process design and consulting

280,714

73,092

Operating wages and benefits

634,143

447,467

Consulting and contractor costs

294,486

463,009

Business development

381,482

287,388

General and administrative

307,682

328,127

Amortization

7,8,9,10

159,313

157,825

2,057,820

1,756,908

Operating loss

(1,382,560)

(1,558,957)

Interest income

27,095

11,896

Interest expense

14

(3,738)

(634)

Net interest income

23,357

11,262

Stock compensation expense

17

(77,104)

(339,130)

Loss on investment

-

(16,400)

Fair value gain on Common Shares

6

134,460

46,713

Loss before taxes

(1,301,847)

(1,856,512)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,301,847)

(1,856,512)

Net loss for the period attributable to:

Shareholders of the Corporation

(1,156,982)

(1,856,512)

Non-controlling interest

(144,865)

-

Net loss for the period

(1,301,847)

(1,856,512)

Loss per share - basic and diluted*

18

(0.02)

(0.03)

*Fully diluted earnings per share is not presented when there is a loss as the impact would be anti-dilutive.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Financial Statements.

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Delta CleanTech Inc. published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 17:41:24 UTC.