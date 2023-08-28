MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INTRODUCTION
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is prepared as of June 30, 2023 and should be read together with the Delta CleanTech Inc. ("Delta" or the "Corporation") unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 (the "Period" or "Q2") and related notes attached thereto (collectively referred to as the "Financial Statements"), which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Corporation has adopted National Instrument 51-102F1 as the guideline in representing the MD&A. Terms used but not defined in this MD&A shall bear the meaning as set out in Part 1 of National Instruments ("NI") 51-102 and NI 14-101Definitions and accounting terms that are not defined herein shall bear the meaning as described or used in IFRS applicable to publicly accountable enterprises.
This MD&A is dated August 18, 2023.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Statements in this MD&A that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Corporation's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. In assessing forward-looking statements contained herein, readers are urged to read carefully all cautionary statements contained in this MD&A and accompanying Financial Statements, and to not put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements with respect to: the expected performance of the Corporation and operations and the Corporation's intentions to expand its business and operations; the Corporation's expectations regarding revenue, expenses and anticipated cash needs; the Corporation's plans to expand its purification capabilities; the ability of the Corporation to meet consumer demand; the ability of the Corporation to execute on its strategic priorities and objectives; the size of the market that the Corporation operates in; the Corporation's ability to create engineering and distribution channels. Although Delta's management ("Management") believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Management cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Management is under no duty to update any of its forward-looking statements after the date of this MD&A, other than as required and governed by applicable securities laws.
Additional information related to the Corporation is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Corporate Overview
Delta is a clean energy technology business that is dedicated to providing proven clean technology solutions that address the Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") needs of corpo- rations. The principal activity of Delta consists of the following five business sectors:
- CO2 capture;
- Hydrogen Production (CO2 Capture);
- Solvent and Ethanol Purification;
- Methane Collection and Destruction; and
- Carbon Credit Validation, Certification, and Trading.
Delta provides the above services by bundling its patented process design intellectual property, with CO2 capture, methane destruction and solvent purification. The proprietary and patented technologies are designed to reduce the cost of carbon capture, methane destruction, and solvent and ethanol purification creating compliance and voluntary offset carbon credits. Delta's projects are engineered to lower capital and operating costs, while at the same time delivering superior performance through energy reduction and lowering emissions. Further, Delta Purification® is a solvent and glycol purification division, focused on the field of purifying, reclaiming, recycling and reusing solvents and glycols, providing energy processors and heavy industry participants the option of reclaiming and not disposing of these waste materials in underground disposal wells.
Modular designed CO2 capture unit, designed by Delta
Delta has developed proprietary extraction and purification systems for the energy business sector that have been designed to extract CO2 and waste solids from gases and liquids.
The Corporation benefits from its 19-year pedigree, management, experience, proprietary intellectual property, and historic customer branding.
CO2 Capture & Utilization
Identity Preserved Waste ("IPW") is a recognized industry phrase utilized by energy infrastructure professionals. It refers to the quantification, identity, ownership and liability of air borne, soil borne, and water borne waste. ESG is driving IPW Solutions. An ESG audit will consider IPW and in the process, retain ownership for its disposed waste. Delta's IPW solutions (CO2 capture, methane destruction and liquids reclamation) assists with mitigating this liability issue for companies.
Proprietary Process Design package for CO2 capture plants
Solvent, Glycol and Ethanol Reclamation Systems
Delta Purification® is a solvent, glycol and ethanol purification di- vision, focused in the field of purifying, reclaiming, recycling and reusing ethanol, solvents and glycols, providing energy processors and heavy industry participants the option of not disposing of thesewaste materials in underground disposal wells.
The Delta Purification® WTO patented System reclaimer unit is like a kidney in the human body, in that it removes the impurities that build up in solvents, ethanol, glycols and liquids used as solvents in commercial clean energy and biomass extraction systems. This system allows these liquids to be reclaimed, recycled, and reused.
Waste Product Feed
