DELTA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF

TRANCHE 1 OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Calgary, Alberta - March 13, 2024 - Delta CleanTech Inc. ("Delta" or the "Company") (CSE:DELT, FRA: 66C, OTCQB:DCTIF) announces that, upon receipt of the majority of the minority shareholders approval obtained on March 12, 2024, it has closed tranche 1 of the private placement, previously announced on February 7, 2024 and March 8, 2024, by issuing 19,400,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit ("Unit"), for the gross proceeds of $388,000 ("Private Placement - Tranche 1"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share ("Warrant Share") of Delta at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share, for a period of five years. The common shares issued, and the Warrant Shares are subject to a hold period under applicable securities law until July 14, 2024.

The Issuer intends to close the second tranche of the private placement ("Private Placement - Tranche 2") on March 15, 2024, by the issuance of an additional 10,600,000 Units, for the gross proceeds of $212,000.

Prior to the closing of Private Placement - Tranche 1 and Private Placement - Tranche 2 (collectively referred to as the "Private Placement"), Delta had 85,073,100 common shares and 29,886,500 warrants issued and outstanding and after closing of the Private Placement, Delta will have 115,073,100 common shares and 59,886,500 warrants issued and outstanding. The proceeds will be utilized for working capital. No bonuses, finder's fees, compensation or commissions are payable under the Private Placement.

Delta CleanTech Inc. is a 19-yearESG-driven, recognized global technology leader specializing in developing carbon mitigation products for energy transition industry. Delta continues to provide solutions to clients all over the world in capturing and sequestering CO2, and reclaiming industrial liquids and solvents utilized in CO2 capture, as well as originating, validating, digitizing, and streaming Carbon Credits through its subsidiary, Carbon RX.

For more information contact:

Jeff Allison, President

Phone: 306‐352-6132

E‐mail:jallison@deltacleantech.com

Forward Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based upon Delta's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not

