March 15, 2024

Regina, Saskatchewan - Michael DesLauriers ("DesLauriers"), with an address at Praceta de Portugal, 29 - 1º Dtº Urbanização Quinta de São Gonçalo 2775-629 CARCAVELOS, announces the acquisition of units ("Units") of Delta CleanTech Inc. ("Delta"). Delta is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol DELT and its head office is located at #002, 2305 Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK, S4P 0S7.

DesLauriers acquired ownership and control, directly, over 7,500,000 Units, each Unit comprising of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles DesLauriers to purchase a common share of Delta at a price of $0.05 for 5 years from issuance. These 7,500,000 Units were issued from treasury, pursuant to a private placement ("Private Placement"). DesLauriers now owns and controls 11.30% of the issued and outstanding securities of DELTA on an undiluted basis and 18.39% on a fully diluted basis.

Prior to the Private Placement, DesLauriers, owned and controlled, directly 5,500,000 common shares and 2,500,000 warrants representing 6.46% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Delta on an undiluted basis, and 9.1% on a fully diluted basis.

Each Unit was acquired at a price of $0.02, for the aggregate payment of $150,000.

DesLauriers acquired the Units of Delta for investment purposes and from time to time, DesLauriers may acquire additional securities of Delta, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position.

To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed in connection with this matter, please contact Michelle Westerman at michelle.westerman@deltacleantech.com (ph: 306-596-9926). A copy of this report will be filed on Delta's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information contact:

Mrs. Jacelyn Case

Chief Financial Officer of Delta Telephone: (306) 352-6132 or email: jcase@deltacleantech.com