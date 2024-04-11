DELTA PARTICIPATES IN $1.5 MILLION GREEN FUTURES

GRANT RECENTLY AWARDED TO

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH FOR CO2 CAPTURE RESEARCH

Calgary, Alberta - April 10, 2024 - Delta CleanTech Inc. ("Delta" or the "Company") (CSE:DELT, FRA: 66C).

Recently, the University of Guelph announced that it has received a $1.5 million "Green Futures"

grant from the Federal Government of Canada Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance program1.

The goal of the program is to cause a monumental shift in carbon capture technology, in order to combat climate change. By means of an innovative combination of Artificial intelligence (AI) and molecular based theory. The objective is to develop new solvents that will reduce the cost of the CO2 capture process.

Delta is a funding partner of this program and will benefit from the intellectual property developed throughout the five-year research period.

Jeff Allison, CEO of Delta, remarks: "Delta continuously researches and develops new technologies to stay on top of the rapidly evolving CO2 capture market. Solvents that absorb CO2 from the flue gas, are one of the most important aspects of commercially proven post combustion CO2 capture processes. Researchers at the University of Guelph, based on peer reviewed published papers are leaders in new solvent development. Our support of their research will benefit Delta in providing more efficient and cost-effective CO2 capture solutions to our customers."

Delta remains zealous in researching and developing ways to reduce the cost of CO2 capture by using innovative processes such as: 1) modular design for oil field fabrication techniques, 2) improving solvent recycling by using our patented solvent reclaimer process, and 3) identifying solvent enhancements to improve its ability to absorb more CO2 by using less heat.

All of these factors incrementally reduce the cost of CO2 capture, which in tern makes the cost of capture more affordable to those companies eagerly looking to reduce their emissions profile."

Mr. Allison added, "We look forward to the innovative learnings that will come from our new partnership with the University of Guelph."

1.https://www.nserc-crsng.gc.ca/Innovate-Innover/Alliance-

Alliance_eng.asp#:~:text=Alliance%20funding%20supports%20R%26D%20collaborations,nationa l%20and%20international%20academic%20counterparts