Calgary, Alberta - March 8, 2024 - Delta CleanTech Inc. ("Delta" or the "Company") (CSE:DELT, FRA: 66C, OTCQB:DCTIF) announces, further to its announcement on February 7, 2024, that it will seek majority of the minority shareholders approval for the issuance of 30,000,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit ("Unit"), for the aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 ("Private Placement") on March 12, 2024. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share ("Warrant Share") of Delta at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share, for a period of five years after the date of issuance.

Upon shareholders' approval, the Units will be issued to one director, one officer, and arm's length parties, two of whom will become insiders of the Company, due to the fact that they will each own or control, directly or indirectly, securities carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all the Corporation's outstanding voting securities. Currently Delta has 85,073,100 common shares and 29,886,500 warrants issued and outstanding and after closing of the Private Placement, will have 115,073,100 common shares and 59,886,500 warrants issued and outstanding.

Delta CleanTech Inc. is a 19-yearESG-driven, recognized global technology leader specializing in developing carbon mitigation products for energy transition industry. Delta continues to provide solutions to clients all over the world in capturing and sequestering CO2, and reclaiming industrial liquids and solvents utilized in CO2 capture, as well as originating, validating, digitizing, and streaming Carbon Credits through its subsidiary, Carbon RX.

For more information contact:

Jeff Allison, President

Phone: 306‐352-6132

E‐mail:jallison@deltacleantech.com

Forward Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based upon Delta's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the Company's ability to raise the funds under the Offering, and the spending of working capital to create shareholder value, among others.

