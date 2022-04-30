Log in
    532848   INE124G01033

DELTA CORP LIMITED

(532848)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
266.20 INR   -1.28%
266.20 INR   -1.28%
DELTA : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions
PU
04/18DELTA : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/12DELTA : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Delta : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

04/30/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
30th April, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Department.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai-400 051. Fax No. 26598235/8237/8347.

Symbol: DELTACORP

BSE Ltd.,

Corporate Relation Department, Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. Facsimile No. 22723121/22722037/2041

Scrip Code 532848

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please note that Highstreet Cruises and Entertainment Private Limited ("HCEPL"), a subsidiary of the Company has been directed by the National Green Tribunal to stop the operations of the casino 'Deltin Caravela' (now known as King Casino) until it has obtained clearance under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification dated January 6, 2011 ("CRZ Notification"). Deltin Caravela (now known as King Casino) is one of the four offshore casinos operated by the Company and its subsidiaries and the revenue from the said casino constituted approx. 5 % of the consolidated revenue of the Company for the Financial Year 2021 - 2022. Based on legal advice, the Company believes that HCEPL is not in violation of the CRZ Notification and HCEPL is pursuing legal remedies to challenge the order of the National Green Tribunal."

Thanking You.

Yours Sincerely,

For Delta Corp Limited

Dilip Vaidya

Company Secretary & Vice President - Secretarial FCS NO.7750

Delta Corp. Limited published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
