Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTA   ZW0009011199

DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED

(DLTA)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
1245.24 ZWL   +0.07%
12:57pDelta : 2023 FY Unaudited Results
PU
05/11Delta : Presentation To Analysts — 11 May 2023
PU
05/11Delta : March 2023 Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Delta : 2023 FY Unaudited Results

05/12/2023 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brighter together

Preliminary Unaudited

Financial Information

for the year ended 31 March 2023

Salient Features

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORIC COST

Increased by 60%

Increased by 423%

Revenue

to ZW$ 536,92 billion

to ZW$ 452,08 billion

Increased by 29%

Increased by 375%

Operating Income

to ZW$ 99,79 billion

to ZW$ 102,70 billion

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation

Increased by 29%

Increased by 381%

and Amortisation (EBITDA)

to ZW$ 112,60 billion

to ZW$ 106,72 billion

Increased by 27%

Increased by 382%

Headline Earnings per share

to ZW$ 4 839,29 cents

to ZW$ 7 400,91 cents

Increased by 29%

Increased by 388%

Attributable Earnings per share

to ZW$ 4 842,23 cents

to ZW$ 7 400,79 cents

Dividend per share

Interim dividend declared

Total dividend declared

US$ 0,01 cent

US$ 0,03 cent

Final dividend declared

US$ 0,02 cent

Group Statement of Financial Position

INFLATION ADJUSTED

*HISTORIC COST

Unaudited

Audited

As At

As At

As At

As At

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

173 923 271

132 712 292

79 360 766

14 835 768

Right-of-use asset

525 591

326 013

73 448

31 912

Investments in associates

14 157 530

13 705 362

5 087 372

1 339 858

Intangible assets

28 146 509

23 339 480

21 075 114

5 158 629

Investments and loans

7 426 173

3 826 151

7 426 173

1 257 568

Financial assets at armotised cost

1 435 442

-

1 435 442

-

225 614 516

173 909 298

114 458 315

22 623 735

Current assets

Inventories

96 351 625

45 765 203

74 411 957

11 309 771

Trade and other receivables

40 978 246

15 580 593

40 978 246

5 120 984

Other assets

23 766 292

30 301 650

17 076 633

8 596 270

Current tax asset

-

417

-

137

Financial Asset at fair value

-

4 966 364

-

1 632 330

Cash and cash equivalents

16 011 752

15 984 066

16 011 752

5 253 596

177 107 919

112 598 293

148 478 588

31 913 088

Total assets

402 722 435

286 507 591

262 936 903

54 536 823

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Issued share capital

1 772 427

1 772 314

13 081

12 986

Share premium

12 087 555

12 053 579

134 811

106 462

Share option reserve

2 149 581

1 486 194

729 954

135 911

Share buyback

(2 280 877)

(2 280 877)

(16 418)

(16 418)

Foreign currency translation reserve

25 089 410

7 250 317

25 089 410

2 045 545

Retained earnings

203 607 277

149 349 951

108 540 711

21 190 122

Other reserves - Arising from change in ownership

(1 185 112)

(974 549)

(427 172)

(211 004)

Equity attributed to equity holders of the parent

241 240 261

168 656 929

134 064 377

23 263 604

Non-controlling interests

(1 693 863)

2 667 337

(4 958 521)

(160 863)

Shareholders' equity

239 506 398

171 324 266

129 105 856

23 102 741

Non-current liabilities

Long term borrowings

467 767

5 468 957

467 767

1 797 521

Long term lease liability

1 818 920

497 437

1 818 920

163 496

Deferred tax liabilities

31 169 372

27 209 367

1 824 382

2 519 059

33 456 059

33 175 761

4 111 069

4 480 076

Current liabilities

Short term borrowings

5 162 598

4 977 011

5 162 598

1 635 830

Short term lease liability

208 853

39 410

208 853

12 953

Trade and other payables

91 409 769

45 327 181

91 409 769

14 898 005

Provisions

28 059 215

15 012 590

28 059 215

4 934 294

Dividend payable

2

11 853 337

2

3 895 920

Current tax liability

4 879 541

4 798 035

4 879 541

1 577 004

129 719 978

82 007 564

129 719 978

26 954 006

Total equity and liabilities

402 722 435

286 507 591

262 936 903

54 536 823

Net asset value per share (cents)

18,499.96

13,018.00

10,280.97

1,795.62

* The Historical information is provided as supplementary information. Refer to note 9.

Group Statement of Profit or Loss and

Other Comprehensive Income

INFLATION ADJUSTED

*HISTORIC COST

Unaudited

Audited

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Revenue

536 922 601

335 163 349

452 081 417

86 457 003

Operating income

99 794 818

77 202 932

102 701 498

21 601 298

Finance charges

(6 876 242)

(1 326 752)

(6 216 127)

(409 256)

Finance income

59 112

422 302

32 603

84 964

Exchange gain / (losses)

29 966 508

7 071 333

14 636 097

2 865 505

Movement in legacy debt

(1 227 057)

(1 539 767)

(1 227 057)

(506 086)

Monetary loss

(34 840 255)

(23 246 276)

-

-

Share of profit of associates

452 172

1 765 042

3 747 514

717 964

Profit before tax

87 329 056

60 348 814

113 674 528

24 354 389

Income tax expense

(24 186 210)

(11 666 485)

(17 167 891)

(4 721 451)

Profit for the year

63 142 846

48 682 329

96 506 637

19 632 938

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

65 392 176

48 581 359

97 132 858

19 340 403

Non controlling interest

(2 249 330)

100 970

(626 221)

292 535

Total profit for the year

63 142 846

48 682 329

96 506 637

19 632 938

Other comprehensive income

Foreign exchange differences on

translation of foreign operations

15 975 437

(394 859)

19 070 714

733 508

Total Comprehensive income for the year

79 118 283

48 287 470

115 577 351

20 366 446

Total comprehensive income

for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

83 231 269

49 747 391

120 176 723

20 586 940

Non controlling interest

(4 112 986)

(1 459 921)

(4 599 372)

(220 494)

79 118 283

48 287 470

115 577 351

20 366 446

Weighted average shares in issue (millions)

1,304

1,296

1,304

1,296

Earnings per share (ZW$ cents)

Headline earnings

4,839.29

3,818.59

7,400.79

1,536.39

Diluted earnings

4,777.89

3,710.84

7,302.46

1,496.53

Basic earnings

4,842.23

3,757.59

7,400.79

1,515.39

* The Historical information is provided as supplementary information. Refer to note 9.

We Are Delta Corporation - Brighter Together

1

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

for the year ended 31 March 2023

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

INFLATION ADJUSTED

*HISTORIC COST

Unaudited

Audited

As At

As At

As At

As At

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash generated from operating activities

128 445 022

62 015 749

109 571 035

19 587 141

Increase in working capital

(41 481 316)

(15 123 543)

(16 351 239)

(5 727 072)

Cash generated from operations

86 963 706

46 892 206

93 219 796

13 860 069

Interest received

59 112

422 302

32 603

84 964

Interest paid

(6 692 468)

(1 326 752)

(6 082 061)

(409 256)

Interest paid on short term lease liability

(183 774)

(48 881)

(134 066)

(16 066)

Income tax paid

(21 121 942)

(8 496 537)

(15 612 839)

(2 792 753)

Capital gains tax paid

(2 085)

-

(1 944)

-

Net cash flow from operating activities

59 022 549

37 442 338

71 421 489

10 726 958

Cash flow from investment activities

Increase in investments and loans

(8 737 188)

(1 255 810)

(5 665 701)

(768 376)

Dividend received from associate

-

154 781

-

39 861

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

to expand operations

(33 040 907)

(7 490 115)

(30 458 730)

(1 803 281)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

to mantain operations

(12 832 670)

(9 834 601)

(11 829 785)

(2 367 728)

Proceeds on disposal of property,

plant and equipment

73 873

42 857

53 892

14 222

Net cash utilised in investing activities

(54 536 892)

(18 382 888)

(47 900 324)

(4 885 302)

Cash flow from financing activities

Dividends paid by company

(16 876 667)

(10 424 011)

(13 691 331)

(2 389 494)

Dividends paid by subsidiaries

(231 312)

(240 823)

(192 396)

(69 585)

Purchase of shares in subsidiary

(232 123)

(800 339)

(226 544)

(214 957)

Repayment of short-term lease liability

(574 923)

(466 260)

(419 416)

(153 249)

Loans raised

6 010 544

517 535

4 384 797

124 192

Repayment of borrowings

(13 025 800)

(8 284 661)

(11 927 672)

(1 988 049)

Net cash utilised in financing activities

(24 930 281)

(19 698 559)

(22 072 562)

(4 691 142)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(20 444 624)

(639 109)

1 448 603

1 150 514

Effects of currency translation on cash

and cash equivalents - foreign operations

6 176 318

7 803 212

4 505 732

1 872 517

Effects of currency translation on opening

cash and cash equivalents

4 070 236

1 577 545

2 969 308

378 560

Effects of IAS 29 on cash and cash equivalents

8 563 205

(2 302 272)

-

-

(Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1 634 865)

6 439 376

8 923 643

3 401 591

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

15 727 912

9 288 536

5 169 404

1 767 813

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

14 093 047

15 727 912

14 093 047

5 169 404

Comprising:-

Bank balances and cash

16 011 752

15 984 066

16 011 752

5 253 596

Bank overdraft

(1 918 705)

(256 154)

(1 918 705)

(84 192)

14 093 047

15 727 912

14 093 047

5 169 404

* The Historical information is provided as supplementary information. Refer to note 9.

Group Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

INFLATION ADJUSTED

*HISTORIC COST

Unaudited

Audited

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Shareholders' equity at beginning of the year

171 324 266

139 183 175

23 102 741

7 722 457

Profit for the period

63 142 846

48 682 329

96 506 637

19 632 938

Other comprehensive income for the period

15 975 437

(394 859)

19 070 714

733 508

Transactions with Owners:

Share options exercised

4 660

14 698

4 488

4 835

Recognition of share based payments

735 484

551 727

635 629

134 098

Adjustment arisisng from changes in

ownership of subsidiary

(232 123)

(478 271)

(226 544)

(214 957)

Dividends declared:

(11 404 172)

(16 234 533)

(9 987 809)

(4 910 138)

Shareholders' equity at end of the period

239 546 398

171 324 266

129 105 856

23 102 741

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

241 240 261

168 656 929

134 064 377

23 263 604

Non controlling interest

(1 693 863)

2 667 337

(4 958 521)

(160 863)

Shareholders' equity at end of the period

239 546 398

171 324 266

129 105 856

23 102 741

* The Historical information is provided as supplementary information. Refer to note 9.

Supplementary Information

INFLATION ADJUSTED

*HISTORIC COST

Unaudited

Audited

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

1. Revenue

Gross sales

623 340 567

381 590 794

526 054 286

98 348 129

Less VAT and discounts

(86 417 966)

(46 427 445)

(73 972 869)

(11 891 126)

Revenue

536 922 601

335 163 349

452 081 417

86 457 003

Less excise duty and levies

(66 718 160)

(35 890 417)

(56 417 890)

(8 996 585)

Net Sales

470 204 441

299 272 932

395 663 527

77 460 418

2. Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortisation and impairment

of intangible assets

12 805 232

10 373 592

4 018 546

564 515

3. Taxation

Current income tax expense

18 915 376

11 885 666

18 915 376

3 906 546

Withholding tax

-

119

-

39

Deferred tax - Arising during the year

5 268 749

(219 300)

(1 749 429)

814 866

Capital gains tax

2 085

-

1 944

-

24 186 210

11 666 485

17 167 891

4 721 451

Supplementary Information (continued)

INFLATION ADJUSTED

*HISTORIC COST

Unaudited

Audited

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

4. Commitments for property, plant and equipment

Authorised by directors but not contracted

92 596 000

38 825 343

92 596 000

12 761 000

92 596 000

38 825 343

92 596 000

12 761 000

The capital expenditure is to be financed out of the Group's own resources and existing facilities.

5. Segmental Reporting

The distinct operating segments for the Group are shown in the table below:

Reportable segments

Operations

Lager Beer division

Manufacture and distribution of lager beer (malt and sorghum based clear beers).

Sparkling Beverages division

Manufacture and distribution of carbonated soft drinks and alternative non-alcoholic

beverages

Sorghum Beer division

Manufacture and distribution of sorghum based opaque beer.

Wines and Spirits

Manufacture and distribution of wines and spirits.

Other operations include barley, sorghum malting and provision of transport services which are functional departments for the above mentioned divisions.

None of these segments met the quantitative thresholds for reportable segments in 2023 nor 2022.

Information about reportable segments

Information related to each reportable segment is set out below. Segment operating income is used to measure performance because management believes that this information is the most relevant in evaluating the results of the respective segments relative to other entities that operate in the same industries.

There are varying levels of integration between the Lagers, Sparkling Beverages, and Sorghum segments. This integration includes shared primary and secondary distribution services and facilities. The Group has a centralised treasury function.

Total

Lager

Sparkling

Sorghum

Wines

Reportable

All Other

Beer

Beverages

Beer

and Spirits

Segments

Segments

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

INFLATION ADJUSTED

2023

Segment revenue

222 852 031

92 223 907

179 745 869

41 005 939

535 827 746

17 930 764

553 758 510

Inter-segment revenue

-

-

-

-

-

(16 835 909)

(16 835 909)

External revenue

222 852 031

92 223 907

179 745 869

41 005 939

535 827 746

1 094 855

536 922 601

Segment operating

income

56 767 620

9 933 233

18 865 258

5 398 896

90 965 007

8 829 811

99 794 818

Segment finance costs

-

-

(111 285)

(609 091)

(720 376)

(6 155 866)

(6 876 242)

Segment net

working capital*

(62 878)

9 583 982

13 194 141

8 263 271

30 978 516

21 288 968

52 267 484

Segment trade

and other payables

(30 038 491)

(24 198 935) (36 683 159)

(10 659 718)

(101 580 303)

(23 260 132)

(124 840 435)

Segment working

capital assets

29 975 613

33 782 917

49 877 300

18 922 989

132 558 819

44 549 100

177 107 919

Segment property,

plant and equipment

41 017 215

60 428 497

53 803 398

4 866 904

160 116 014

13 807 257

173 923 271

Non-current

assets additions

19 744 863

8 580 288

11 523 170

1 452 178

41 300 499

4 573 078

45 873 577

Total

Lager

Sparkling

Sorghum

Wines

Reportable

All Other

Beer

Beverages

Beer

and Spirits

Segments

Segments

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

INFLATION ADJUSTED

2022

External revenue

132 649 921

58 304 142

115 806 395

26 371 562

333 132 020

10 812 008

343 944 028

Inter-segment revenue

-

-

-

-

-

(8 780 679)

(8 780 679)

Segment revenue

132 649 921

58 304 142

115 806 395

26 371 562

333 132 020

2 031 329

335 163 349

Segment operating

income

37 119 951

7 355 648

19 482 348

6 794 167

70 752 114

6 450 818

77 202 932

Segment net

working capital*

8 473 682

1 544 875

1 333 987

6 527 434

17 879 978

24 395 342

42 275 320

Segment trade

and other payables

(12 460 373)

(13 402 133) (25 529 566)

(3 098 844)

(54 490 916)

(10 865 276)

(65 356 192)

Segment working

capital assets

20 934 055

14 947 008

26 863 553

9 626 278

72 370 894

35 260 618

107 631 512

Segment property,

plant and equipment

29 675 130

45 047 453

41 638 073

3 729 527

120 090 183

12 622 109

132 712 292

Non-current

assets additions

5 323 064

5 493 374

3 570 447

743 003

15 129 888

2 194 828

17 324 716

Total

Lager

Sparkling

Sorghum

Wines

Reportable

All Other

Beer

Beverages

Beer

and Spirits

Segments

Segments

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

HISTORIC COST

2023

Segment revenue

186 007 528

77 183 946

153 873 333

34 194 079

451 258 886

15 107 938

466 366 824

Inter-segment revenue

-

-

-

-

-

(14 285 407)

(14 285 407)

External revenue

186 007 528

77 183 946

153 873 333

34 194 079

451 258 886

822 531

452 081 417

Segment operating

income

49 811 955

13 491 285

18 092 586

7 452 530

88 848 356

13 853 142

102 701 498

Segment finance costs

-

-

(111 285)

(550 730)

(662 015)

(5 554 112)

(6 216 127)

Segment net

working capital

(7 217 745)

7 146 294

1 280 650

6 554 269

7 763 468

15 874 685

23 638 153

Segment working

capital liabilities*

(30 038 491)

(24 198 935) (36 683 159)

(10 659 718)

(101 580 303)

(23 260 132)

(124 840 435)

Segment working

capital assets**

22 820 746

31 345 229

37 963 809

17 213 987

109 343 771

39 134 817

148 478 588

Segment property,

plant and equipment

20 705 727

21 416 793

31 264 242

1 161 224

74 547 986

4 812 780

79 360 766

Non-current

assets additions

17 345 931

8 288 469

11 241 854

995 100

37 871 354

4 417 161

42 288 515

We Are Delta Corporation - Brighter Together

2

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

for the year ended 31 March 2023

Supplementary Information (continued)

5. Segmental Reporting (continued)

Information about reportable segments (continued)

Total

Lager

Sparkling

Sorghum

Wines

Reportable

All Other

Beer

Beverages

Beer

and Spirits

Segments

Segments

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

HISTORIC COST

2022

Segment revenue

33 568 298

14 973 622

30 833 617

6 562 432

85 937 969

2 732 674

88 670 643

Inter-segment revenue

-

-

-

-

-

(2 213 640)

(2 213 640)

Segment revenue

33 568 298

14 973 622

30 833 617

6 562 432

85 937 969

519 034

86 457 003

Segment operating

income

10 822 788

2 403 768

5 097 673

1 766 324

20 090 553

1 510 745

21 601 298

Segment net

working capital*

427 782

89 283

53 253

1 648 759

2 219 077

6 580 461

8 799 538

Segment trade

and other payables**

(4 095 439)

(4 404 974)

(8 390 983)

(1 018 519)

(17 909 915)

(3 571 167)

(21 481 082)

Segment working

capital assets

4 523 221

4 494 257

8 444 236

2 667 278

20 128 992

10 151 628

30 280 620

Segment property,

plant and equipment

3 376 269

4 746 744

5 784 151

248 642

14 155 806

679 962

14 835 768

Non-current

assets additions

1 340 434

999 808

1 169 143

201 884

3 711 269

459 740

4 171 009

  • Included are trade and other payables, provisions and short term borrowings.
  • Net working capital comprises of cash and cash equivalents, receivables, inventories, payables excluding provision for tax.

The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies. Segment operating income represents segment income before the allocation of central administration costs. This is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance.

No single customer contributed 10% or more to the Group's or individual segment's revenue.

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORIC COST

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

i)

Revenue

Total revenue for reportable segments

535 827 746

333 132 020

451 258 886

85 937 969

Revenue for other segments

17 930 764

10 812 008

15 107 938

2 732 674

Elimination of inter-segment revenue

(16 835 909)

(8 780 679)

(14 285 407)

(2 213 640)

Consolidated revenue

536 922 601

335 163 349

452 081 417

86 457 003

ii)

Operating income

Total operating income for reportable segments

90 965 007

70 752 114

88 848 356

20 090 553

Operating income for other segments

8 829 811

6 450 818

13 853 142

1 510 745

- Finance income

59 112

422 302

32 603

84 964

- Finance cost

(6 876 242)

(1 326 752)

(6 216 127)

(409 256)

- Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

308 681

1 765 042

3 747 514

717 964

- Exchange gains / (losses)

29 966 508

7 071 333

14 636 097

2 865 505

- Movement in legacy debt

(1 227 057)

(1 539 767)

(1 227 057)

(506 086)

- Monetary loss

(37 935 530)

(23 246 276)

-

-

Consolidated profit before tax

84 090 290

60 348 814

113 674 528

24 354 389

iii) Assets

Total working capital assets for

reportable segments

59 890 842

72 370 895

109 343 771

20 128 992

Working capital assets for other segments

118 652 515

35 260 621

40 570 259

10 151 629

Total property, plant and equipment

for reportable segments

160 116 014

120 090 183

74 547 986

14 155 806

Property, plant and equipment

for other segments

13 807 257

12 622 109

4 812 780

679 962

Intangible assets

28 146 509

23 339 477

21 075 114

5 158 629

Right-of-use asset

525 591

326 013

73 448

31 912

Equity-accounted investees

14 014 039

13 705 361

5 087 372

1 339 858

Investments and loans

7 426 173

3 826 151

7 426 173

1 257 568

Current tax asset

-

417

-

137

Financial Asset at fair value

-

4 966 364

-

1 632 330

Consolidated total assets

402 578 940

286 507 591

262 936 903

54 536 823

iii) Liabilities

Total trade and other payables

for reportable segments

101 385 911

54 509 670

101 385 911

17 916 079

Trade and other payables for other segments

23 245 671

10 807 113

23 245 671

3 552 050

Total long-term borrowings

for reportable segments

467 767

5 468 958

467 767

1 797 521

Long-term borrowings for other segments

-

-

-

-

Total lease liability for reportable segments

1 104 831

478 683

1 104 831

157 332

Lease liability for other segments

922 942

58 163

922 942

19 117

Total deferred tax liabilities

for reportable segments

2 372 001

4 583 739

1 355 641

1 155 562

Deferred tax liabilities for other segments

28 797 371

22 625 627

468 742

1 363 497

Dividend payable

2

11 853 337

2

3 895 920

Current tax liability

4 879 541

4 798 035

4 879 541

1 577 004

Consolidated total liabilities

163 176 037

115 183 325

133 831 047

31 434 082

  1. Corporate Information
    Delta Corporation Limited (the Company) is a public limited company which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) include the manufacture and distribution of cold beverages and related value-added activities.
  2. Statement of Compliance
    The abridged consolidated financial information of the Group has been compiled adopting principles from International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and the Companies and Other Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange regulations.
  1. Statement of Compliance (continued)
    The Directors note that there are varied interpretations and applications of legislation and exchange control directives governing the current multi-currency framework in Zimbabwe and in particular the statutory instruments relating to the pricing of goods in foreign currency and the exchange rates thereto. These interpretations have a bearing on the application of International Accounting Standard (IAS 21) - The effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates with respect to converting domestic transactions conducted in foreign currencies.
  2. Significant Accounting Policies
    The abridged consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies adopted in the Group's last annual financial statements and applicable amendments to IFRS.
  3. Basis of Preparation
    The abridged consolidated financial information is presented in Zimbabwe dollars. They have been prepared under the inflation-adjusted accounting basis in line with the provisions of International Accounting Standard 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" (IAS 29), hence the historical cost information has been restated for changes in the general purchasing power of the Zimbabwe Dollar and appropriate adjustments and reclassifications have been made. Accordingly, the inflation-adjusted financial statements represent the primary financial statements of the Company and the Group. The historical cost financial statements have been provided by way of supplementary information.
    IAS 29 requires that financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the balance sheet date and that corresponding figures for previous periods be stated in the same terms as the latest balance sheet date. The restatement has been calculated by means of conversion factors derived from the consumer price index (CPI) prepared by the Zimbabwe Central Statistical Office up to 31 January 2023.
    On the 3rd of March 2023, government issued SI 27 of 2023, which defined the term "rate of inflation" and introduced a new inflation rate measurement method. Consequently, ZIMSTATS stopped reporting ZW$ inflation and CPI figures and only released blended CPI figures. This change created a challenge for the Group, as it had been using the ZW$ CPI for reporting inflation adjusted historical figures.
    The use of indices issued by Zimstats made comparability possible for business in Zimbabwe. While it is preferable for all companies using the ZW$ functional currency to use the same index, the standard provides that each business may determine an index for the purpose of compliance with IFRS in the absence of official statistics.
    In the absence of a reliable, independently determined index, the Group had to consider various methodologies of determining the appropriate indices for the month of February and March. This included the use of independent experts as well as consideration of the movements in the exchange rates which have a bearing on inflation developments. As an additional step, the Group compared the data used in publications issued by recognised institutions. The Group has concluded that indices used for Hyperinflationary accounting are reasonable. The determination of the indices is a significant area of judgement. The timing of the resolution of the uncertainty regarding the CPI is unknown.
    The conversion factors used to restate the financial statements are as follows:

Conversion

Index

Factor

31 March 2023

14 500,9

1,00

31 March 2022

4 766,1

3,04

31 March 2021

2 759,8

5,25

Average CPI for the 12 months to:

Average March 2023

11 618,1

1,37

Average March 2022

3 582,9

4,17

IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inflation-adjusted results are the primary records. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to allow for comparability. See note 14 for the CPI sensitivity analysis.

10. Currency Changes and Exchange Rates

The financial statements are presented in the ZW$ the transactional, functional and reporting currency.

The Government of Zimbabwe has since 2020 promulgated legislative changes, which have since been consolidated into the Finance Acts, and which permit the use of foreign currencies for domestic transactions. The Monetary Authorities introduced the Foreign Exchange Auction Trading System in June 2020 and the Willing Buyer Willing Seller framework in 2022. The Zimbabwe businesses have relied on foreign currency obtained through the sale of products on the domestic market in line with the multi-currency framework. There have been significant gaps between the auction exchange rates and the rates reflected by comparing the market prices of goods and services quoted in alternative currencies. International Accounting Standard 21 (IAS21) - The effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates require an entity to determine the functional currency based on the economic environment in which it operates. The entity does not believe that the official exchange rates prevailing during the period under review were, at all times, fairly reflective of the currency exchangeability and as such, has used an estimation process, which is allowed by IAS 21. Therefore, the exchange rate applied in translating foreign currency transactions to the reporting currency and as the spot rate used in translating other foreign balances has at times differed from the official rates.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) issued an interpretation guidance titled Lack of Exchangeability - Interpretation of IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign exchange rates in May 2022. Our interpretation of this guidance confirms that the treatment that the Group has applied in estimating an exchange rate is acceptable.

The Directors have concluded that it is appropriate to report in the ZW$ currency. The Directors would however like to advise users to exercise caution in the use of the abridged consolidated inflation-adjusted financial information in relation to the reporting currency and conversion to comparative currencies.

Application of IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates

The Directors and Management differ with the professional conclusion of our auditors on the application of IAS21. The independent auditors Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) have, since the 2022 reporting period and with respect to the current year issued an adverse audit opinion as they believe that the determination of an estimate exchange rate is not compliant with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The auditors believe the bank rate (either the auction exchange rate or willing buyer willing seller exchange rate) is the appropriate spot exchange rate that is, observable and accessible for immediate delivery through a legal exchange mechanism. This is contrary to the circumstances applicable to the entity as indicated above.

There are varying views on the matter particularly in the absence of definitive guidance from the Public Accountants and Auditors Board.

We Are Delta Corporation - Brighter Together

3

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

for the year ended 31 March 2023

Supplementary Information (continued)

11. Legacy Foreign Liabilities

The Group extinguished all legacy foreign liabilities as at 31 March 2023 (2022: US$10,7 million), being those amounts that were due and payable on 22 February 2019 when the authorities promulgated SI33/2019 which introduced the ZW$ currency as distinct from the US$, as the functional currency. The Group had registered these liabilities with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and transferred to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe the ZW$ equivalent of the foreign liabilities based on the US$/ZW$ 1:1 exchange rate in line with Directives RU102/2019 and RU28/2019 and as agreed with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Both the foreign liabilities and the deposits were accounted for at the closing exchange rates and the cash cover deposits at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe were disclosed as a financial asset in prior years. The following exchange losses and revaluation gains have been recorded in the statement of profit or loss.

Movement in Legacy Debt

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORIC COST

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Exchange losses on

revaluation of legacy debt

(5 169 176)

(4 137 301)

(5 169 176)

(1 359 836)

Exchange gains on revaluation

of financial asset

3 942 119

2 597 534

3 942 119

853 750

(1 227 057)

(1 539 767)

(1 227 057)

( 506 086)

An amount of ZW$ 1,2 billion was recorded as an exchange loss relating to the legacy foreign liabilities held during the year. In compliance with IFRS, the deposit at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe represented a commitment to pay an equivalent value in US$ and was therefore treated as a financial derivative translated at the closing rate and discounted to Net Present Value.

The legacy debts were transferred from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to the Government of Zimbabwe under the Finance Act No. 7 of 2021. At the end of the year, the Government issued United States Dollar denominated treasury bills in settlement of the legacy debts. As such, the asset presented on the financial statements is the treasury bid component related to legacy debts.

12.

Cash Flow Information

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORIC COST

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Cash generated from operating activities

Profit before tax

87 329 056

60 348 814

113 674 528

24 354 389

Depreciation of property, plant

and equipment, right of use and

container amortisation

12 805 232

11 202 396

4 018 546

836 924

Impairment of property,

plant and equipment

-

(828 804)

-

(272 409)

Profit on disposal of property,

plant and equipment

38 333

38 545

(1 571)

344

Share option expense

735 484

551 727

635 629

134 098

Finance charges

6 876 242

1 326 752

6 216 127

409 256

Finance income

(59 112)

(422 302)

(32 603)

(84 964)

Exchange (gain) / losses

(8 997 250)

(7 071 333)

(8 997 250)

(2 865 505)

Movement in legacy debt

1 227 057

1 539 767

1 227 057

506 086

Share of profit of associates

(452 172)

(1 765 042)

(3 747 514)

(717 964)

Stock losses and breakages

3 999 057

2 009 979

3 537 443

593 333

Container and Stock revaluation

(17 489 710)

(2 935 517)

(13 967 391)

(728 344)

Monetary loss

34 840 255

23 246 276

-

-

Other non cash items**

7 592 550

(25 225 509)

7 008 034

(2 578 103)

128 445 022

62 015 749

109 571 035

19 587 141

13.

Contingencies

13.1 Uncertain Tax Positions

There have been significant currency changes in Zimbabwe since 2018. These changes create some uncertainties in the treatment of transactions for tax purposes due to the absence of clear guidelines and transitional measures. There are further complications arising from the wording of the legislation in relation to the currency of settlement of certain taxes which give rise to interpretations that may differ with those of the tax authorities, thereby creating uncertainties in tax positions.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has made some assessments which imply the rejection of the Zimbabwe Dollar as legal tender for the settlement of tax obligations that they deem were payable in foreign currency. These assessments are being objected to and challenged through the courts. Similarly, Natbrew Zambia is challenging an assessment by the Zambia Revenue Authority relating to transfer pricing positions on royalties and group charges for periods prior to the acquisition of the entity. The group anticipates a favourable determination on the tax matters.

14. CPI Sensitivity

The Group considered various methodologies in determining the ZW$ inflation indices to use for preparation of inflation adjusted accounts. The methodologies applied were consistent with those required by International Accounting Standard 29 (IAS29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). In determining the indices, the group considered the movement in the exchange rates and engaged an expert in determining the basket of goods in line with the methodologies previously used by ZIMSTATS. Our assessment recognises the invariable challenges in the methodologies applied as the basket of goods is impacted by multiple exchange rates. The analysis below seeks to demonstrate the sensitivity of the indice used in comparison to indices derived using other methodologies.

IAS 29 provides that each business may determine an index for the purpose of compliance with IFRS. The resultant CPIs were based on the scenarios as disclosed below:

A - Consideration of Interbank Exchange rate in the determination of Indices

This methodology assumed the use of the movement in the interbank exchange rate.

B - Consideration of Internal Exchange rate in the determination of Indices

As communicated per note 9, the Group uses an internally determined exchange rate. This methodology assumed the use of the movement in the internal exchange rate.

C - Use of an Independent Expert

Based on the pricing of general goods independently determined by external experts and data generated by reputable research institutions. The estimates are based on a basket of goods impacted by the different economic fundamentals. The basket of goods and weighting thereof follows the bases used by ZIMSTATS and has been considered as the best estimate of the reflection of the National Consumer Price Index and hence has been adopted for reporting.

Supplementary Information (continued)

14. CPI Sensitivity (continued)

Sensitivity Analysis

Scenario

C

A

B

*Index Based

**Impact of

***Impact of

on expert

Index based

change in the

Index based

change in the

repopulated

on official

conversion

on Internal

conversion

basket

exchange rate

factor (%)

exchange rate

factor (%)

31 March 2023 Estimated Index

14 500,9

16 258,4

12%

15 892,7

10%

Average March 2023

11 618,1

11 777,5

1%

11 827,1

2%

    • The Group adopted the use of the expert derived index
    • Impact of change in the conversion factor if the Index based on the official exchange rate is used instead of the expert-derived index
    • Impact of change in the conversion factor if the Index based on the internal exchange rate is used instead of the expert-derived index
  2. Going Concern
    The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate. The Zimbabwe business is witnessing a significant recovery despite operating in an unstable macro-economic environment. The key factors relate to an unstable currency, high inflation, a turbid political environment, fluid policy framework, and the impacts of global conflicts.
    Consumer spending continues to be strongly driven by mining and infrastructure development projects. The business has been able to grow volume across all business units during the period. Management constantly reviews the business risks and the business continuity plans in order to maintain operations at sustainable levels; competitive product pricing, cost reduction initiatives, and adapting sourcing strategies as necessary. United National Breweries (UNB) is on a recovery path from the residual effects of COVID-19 with UNB almost achieving breakeven volumes and cash flows. Management will continue to realign the marketing, route to market, and business operations in general, for sustainability.
    Natbrew Zambia has faced funding challenges arising from cumulative financial losses and loss of volume over the years. Management is implementing a business recovery plan over the next 5 years. The significant recovery of volume in F23 demonstrates the positive effects of this turnaround plan.
  3. Impairment Assessment of Assets
    Management undertakes the requisite assessments for possible impairment of individual asset or clusters of assets at each reporting period. There were no significant asset impairments in the prior year and current year.
  4. Subsequent Events
    There are no subsequent events to report.
  5. Regulatory Approvals
    The audited financial statements will be issued post Zimbabwe Stock Exchange regulatory approvals.

Chairman's Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholder

Environmental Overview

The Zimbabwean economy recorded modest growth in the reporting period, which was driven by both formal and informal mining, government infrastructure projects and diaspora remittances. Though there was lower than expected maize output, other agricultural products such as wheat recorded growth, contributing towards the economic growth. The economy was, however, negatively impacted by high inflation, the depreciation of the local currency and increased power supply outages during the second half of the year.

The monetary policy interventions such as the increased interest rates, the introduction of gold coins and delays in government payments, temporarily halted the economic turbulence that was experienced during the year. The relative stability in inflation and exchange rates witnessed in the second half of 2022 has unwound in the first months of 2023, with the currency depreciating at a faster pace. The use of foreign currency for domestic transactions increased significantly during the year, spurred by the constrained Zimbabwe Dollar liquidity.

The official exchange rate depreciated by over 500% during the financial year, whilst we estimated year on year inflation at 206% as measured using the total consumption poverty line, which is a proxy for the Zimbabwe Dollar inflation indices.

Consumer spending continued to be buoyant, being boosted by stable US Dollar pricing, and modest improvements in wages and salaries across various sectors. There has been an increased informalisation of trade due to a number of issues such as the distorted pricing arising from use of multiple exchange rates, high IMTT tax, mandatory liquidations of foreign currency deposits and high bank charges.

South Africa has witnessed slower economic growth being impacted by power supply disruptions, high unemployment, exchange rate volatility, fuel price increases and elevated inflation levels. There are concerns about an anti-immigrant sentiment in some communities and the high incidence of violent crime.

Zambia's policy environment remains promising with significant international investor confidence in the country although consumer spending remains constrained. The firming of commodity prices will have a positive impact on the economy. The debt burden continues to be one of the biggest risks facing the Zambian economy together with the depreciating Kwacha. At the tail end of the year there was concern about the shortage of maize, which may impact the already fragile economy.

The global economies have been impacted by the pass-through effects arising from the supply chain disruptions in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher commodity costs brought about by the war between Russia and Ukraine. There are indications of currency instability and an imminent global recession.

Trading Performance

Lager Beer

Lager beer recorded improved volume performance throughout the year with a growth of 17% compared to prior year, achieving a record volume of 2.2 million hectolitres. The category benefitted from the injection of returnable glass bottles and the improved plant performance. Packaging capacity remains limited, resulting in mismatches of demand and supply of brands and packs. The disruptions in the supply of non-returnable bottles and cans affecting the region are improving which will support one way convenience packs.

The business continues to focus on improving customer service and on increasing consumer facing activities. The installation of an additional packaging plant is progressing to schedule, for commissioning in June 2023 which will underwrite the supply of brands in line with market expectations.

Sorghum Beer

The sorghum beer volume in Zimbabwe grew by 9% for the year. The Chibuku Super supply was constrained by limited production capacity due to disruptions in the supply of power and water.

We Are Delta Corporation - Brighter Together

4

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

for the year ended 31 March 2023

Chairman's Letter to Shareholders (continued)

Trading Performance (continued)

Sorghum Beer (continued)

The group also drove the revival of the Scud pack to enhance market supply and address affordability thus improving demand. A new Chibuku Super plant is being installed at the Harare Brewery which is scheduled for commissioning by June 2023. These investments will enable ongoing efforts to leverage on the available production capacity to cover the regional requirements as well as improve the supply of recently launched Chibuku Super Banana, which has excited the market.

The Chibuku brand celebrated its 60th anniversary during the year, which was highlighted by increased consumer engagements through music and sport activations.

United National Breweries South Africa recorded a volume growth of 12% over prior year, with slower growth recorded in the second half of the year. This was attributed to price distortions in the market driven by lack of pricing compliance by traders as a result of higher cost of fuel and distribution costs. Butterworths brewery, located in Eastern Cape province, was reopened during the year to address issues of product supply and the cost of distribution. The impact of the rampant power cuts impact production throughout the year.

Chibuku Super was successfully introduced into the South African market, through supplies from regional units. The commissioning of the Super Chibuku Plant in South Africa is expected by August 2023.

Natbrew Plc (Zambia) recorded encouraging volume recovery in second half of the year to close with a growth of 28% for the year. The recovery is driven by the returnable Scud pack and Chibuku Super Banana. The focus is on stabilising the supply chain and revamping the route to consumer to capture the improved consumer demand for our product. There is concern about the maize supply challenges and the impact of the currency depreciation on import costs.

Sparkling Beverages

The Sparkling beverages volume grew by 10% over the previous year and continued to recover market share despite the currency induced pricing distortions. The growth is anchored by the increased market penetration of the returnable glass packs and better availability of packs and flavours.

There were more pronounced product supply disruptions arising from power and water outages in the second half of the year. The supply of PET packs was constrained and is being addressed through the new plant which is scheduled for commissioning in May 2023. This will allow the supply of the full range of flavours and pack sizes.

Wines and Spirits

African Distillers (Afdis) recorded a volume growth of 18% for the year driven by the ciders ready to drink category, which grew by 23% and Wines, which grew by 16%. The volume growth was underpinned by the improved availability of locally produced brands and a revamped route to market which focused on direct store delivery. The business commissioned a new PET line and localised fermentation of ciders during the year.

The entity continues to receive technical support from partners Distell, which is now part of Heineken BV.

Schweppes Holdings Africa

The volumes at Schweppes were flat for the year, having been affected by shortages of juice concentrates and a prolonged plant breakdown that disrupted the supply of Minute Maid branded juice drinks and bottled water. The currency related pricing distortions affecting formal outlets severely disrupted the route to market.

There was an improvement in the intake of juicing fruit during the 2022 season although the long-term supply positions are affected by the levels of exports of fresh fruit.

Nampak Zimbabwe Limited

The volumes at Nampak Zimbabwe have been steady, riding on the recovery in the beverages and other consumer sectors. The focus remains on stabilising the supply of key imported materials that are affected by developments in the international commodities markets.

Financial Performance

Group revenue increased by 60% to ZW$537 billion in inflation adjusted terms, reflecting the volume gains across business units and the replacement cost-based pricing. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 29 % to ZW$99,79 billion which indicates the benefits of higher throughput and focused cost management.

In historic cost terms, the Group revenue grew by 423% to ZW$452 billion compared to average inflation of 221%. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 371% to ZW$102 billion, reflecting the higher volumes, inflationary stock holding gains and the realignment of cost structures as the economy dollarised. There were some significant increases in costs of fuel, imported raw materials and packaging, driven by the world markets which were impacted by geopolitical developments.

UNB South Africa recorded a near breakeven outturn whilst Natbrew Zambia posted a loss due to depressed volumes. The entities are expected to show an improved performance in the year to March 2024.

Zimbabwe maintained significant contributions in foreign currency takings and has been managing the value chain partners to utilise both currencies. The business has however experienced increased dollarisation of costs. Our business is susceptible to pricing arbitrage opportunities which due to exchange rate volatility impacts currency purchase decisions.

In order to provide users with a better insight into the underlying performance, the board estimates Group revenue at US$712million, up 19% over the prior year, whilst EBIT is indicated at US$140.6 million.

Users should note the inherent challenges of converting the financial statements into a stable currency given the disparate exchange rates prevailing in the country during the reporting periods.

The Group remains cash generative and has funded the on-going capital projects largely from own resources.

Outlook

The election season in Zimbabwe is upon us and will dominate an operating environment that is faced with numerous economic challenges. We anticipate a continuation of the current policy environment anchored by multicurrency trading system with increased dollarisation. The economy will benefit from the improved 2023 agricultural season, the increase in mining activities and the election spending. The increased dollarisation of the economy may result in reduced volatility of inflation and the exchange rate, however there is a risk that increased dollarisation may lead to economic contraction.

There are significant complexities and uncertainties relating to the legislation on pricing, which are exacerbated by the ambiguous and the largely impractical taxation framework. There are also headwinds in the global economy, which are driving commodity pricing and supply disruptions, and the volatility of international financial markets.

Both Zambia and South Africa are facing some challenges although consumer spending is expected to grow, thereby creating opportunities for our entities to recover volume.

The focus remains on leveraging on the ongoing capacity investment projects to exploit any emerging growth opportunities. Aggregate demand will benefit from the recent policies on beneficiation of mineral ore before exportation, diaspora remittances and infrastructure projects.

Advancing Our Sustainability Priorities

The Group remains focused on its sustainability agenda, with increased activities in the areas of responsible alcohol consumption, reduction in waste and pollution, community involvement and optimising resource utilisation. In the current year we have amplified our communication on underage drinking under the Pledge 18 campaign, Make A Difference-Recycle executions and resumed the brand activations supporting sports and culture.

Dividend

The Board declared a final dividend (number 132) of US2.0 cents per share to be paid on 21 June 2023. This brings the total dividend for the year to US3.0 cents per share.

Appreciation

I wish to record my appreciation to management and staff for their great efforts in sustaining the business in the challenging operating environment. I also thank my fellow directors for their wise counsel and our customers, consumers, suppliers, regulators and stakeholders for their ongoing support.

For and on behalf of the Board

  1. MOYO Chairman
    12 May 2023

Dividend Notice To Shareholders

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors has declared a Final Dividend, Number 132 of US 2 cents per share payable in respect of all the qualifying ordinary shares of the Company to be paid out of the profits for the current financial year. This will be payable to shareholders registered at the close of business on 2 June 2023. The dividend will be paid by direct transfers or other approved forms of payment as per the following timetable.

ACTION

DATE

Announcement Date

12 May 2023

Last Date to Trade- cum dividend

30

May 2023

Share Trade Ex Dividend

31

May 2023

Last Record Date (LDR)

02

June 2023

Payment Date

21

June 2023

Dividend Per Share

US 2.0 cent

By Order of the Board

Ms F Musinga

Company Secretary

12 May 2023

Directors; S Moyo (Chairman), M M Valela* (Chief Executive Officer), E Fundira, C C Jinya, A Makamure*, M A P Marufu, B Mbanga, T Moyo, J Mushosho, R T Rivett-Carnac, L A Swartz, | *Executive

Sable House, Northridge Close, P O Box BW294, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, Website address: http//www.delta.co.zw

5

Disclaimer

Delta Corporation Limited published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 16:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED
12:57pDelta : 2023 FY Unaudited Results
PU
05/11Delta : Presentation To Analysts — 11 May 2023
PU
05/11Delta : March 2023 Press Release
PU
01/19Delta : Q3 Trading Update
PU
2022DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
2022Delta : Press Release 30 September 2022
PU
2022Delta : Press Release_30 September 2022
PU
2022DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
2022Delta : Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
2022Delta : First Quarter Trading Update 30June 2022
PU
More news
Chart DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delta Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Matlhogonolo Mothibedi Valela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Makamure Finance Director, Co-Secretary & Treasurer
Sternford Moyo Chairman
Davison Mange Director-Information Technology
Alex Marufu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED246.12%0
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV0.43%122 411
HEINEKEN N.V.18.06%64 296
AMBEV S.A.-0.14%45 982
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.97%41 203
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-14.66%35 337
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer