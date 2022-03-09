Delta : Vacancy Corporate, Sales & Distribution Supervisor

Sorghum Beer Business

SALES & DISTRIBUTION SUPERVISOR x2

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above positions that have arisen at Karoi and Gokwe DBCs. The individuals will report to the Sales and Distribution Managers.

THE JOB

The selected candidate will be, among other key challenges, responsible for:

Promoting Chibuku products and upholding company image.

Planning and execution of programs to effectively utilise resources to achieve set sales targets.

Recommending changes to approved programs, including a re-assessment of resources.

re-assessment of resources. Providing customer and consultancy services to outlets.

Ensuring effective implementation of all sales promotion programs and initiatives to maximize profitability and market share sustainably.

Ensuring high standard of both brand visibility and merchandising.

Competitor activity tracking and analysis to facilitate informed decision making and appropriate action plans.

Freight coordination.

Supervision of distribution performance indicators.

Optimisation of distribution boards.

Ensuring timeous debt settlement customers.

Producing, daily, weekly and monthly reports.

THE PERSON

The ideal applicant should possess the following qualifications: -

A Business Degree in Sales/Marketing Degree or equivalent.

At least 3 years Sales/Marketing experience in FMCG environment.

A clean Class 4 Driver's licence.

Innovative with good interpersonal and analytical skills.

Good knowledge of markets.

Mature, adaptive, versatile, highly disciplined and ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Have working knowledge of SHEQ and manufacturing systems.

Be computer literate.

Interested persons should submit written applications, CVs and enclose copies of relevant documents not later than 11 March 2022 to peter.jack@delta.co.zw stating preferred DBC.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

"Partnering you towards competitive performance"