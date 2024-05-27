Company: Delta Credit SPV (DLCB)
The calculation of interest accrued on the bond issue of Delta Credit SPV (DLCB), ISIN BG2100011209, is resumed as of 27 May 2024.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000. The reason is a notification of the executed interest payment due by 23 April 2024, available on the financial website X3News.
For further information, contact the BSE Trade Administration Department at +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.
