On the grounds of Art. 39 (3), item 2 of Part III - Listing Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations, the listing of an issue of bonds on the Bonds Segment of BSE Main Market will be terminated as of 04 December 2023, namely:
- Issuer: Delta Credit SPV
- BSE code of the issue: 0DC1
- ISIN of the issue: BG2100017156
- Reason for termination: Maturity on 12 December 2023
- Final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the Exchange, so the bondholder be entitled to an interest payment and principal repayment: 01 December 2023 (Friday)
Disclaimer
Delta Credit ADSITS Sofia published this content on 29 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2023 08:53:15 UTC.