Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-11-29T08:48:07.Z
Action type Removal
Reasons for the action Maturity on 12.12.2023
Effective from 2023-12-04T07:30:00.Z
Effective to
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Delta Credit SPV
Issuer 74780000GCR67AWC7H45
Instrument identifier BG2100017156
Instrument full name Delta Credit bond
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
Attachments
