Delta Credit ADSITS Sofia is a Bulgaria-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and management of secured and non-secured receivables. Its activities consist from investment funds raised through the issue of securities, debtor indebtedness and other activities related to the sale and securitization of receivables. The company is interested in receivables under extended mortgage loans, telecommunication and utility services, as well as public sector receivables. The Company offers financial services such as risk management and management investment portfolio. In additional, it provides credit services and insurance services to its customers. The Company is a subsidiary of Financia Group.

Sector Diversified REITs