Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 15.11.2023 14:12:34 (local time)
Company: Delta Credit SPV-Sofia (0DC1)
BSE received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2023 from CB Investbank AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Delta Credit SPV (0DC1), ISIN BG2100017156.
The report is available on the website of the Exchange.
