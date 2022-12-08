Delta Drone : Annual financial report of December 31. 2021

|
Table of content
|
|
Selected Financial information................................................................................................................
|
4
|
Consolidated statement of financial position .........................................................................................
|
5
|
Consolidated income statement .............................................................................................................
|
6
|
Consolidated income statement of integrated companies.....................................................................
|
7
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows ....................................................................................................
|
9
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity.......................................................................................
|
10
|
Annex to the consolidated financial statements...................................................................................
|
11
|
Significant events of the first half of 2021 and after December 31st, 2021 .....................................
|
11
|
Note 1 - Accounting principles and valuation methods....................................................................
|
14
|
Note 2 - Consolidation scope and change during the period...........................................................
|
27
|
Note 3 - Transition to IFRS standards ...............................................................................................
|
29
|
Note 4 - Goodwill..............................................................................................................................
|
32
|
Note 5 - Other intangible assets.......................................................................................................
|
35
|
...........................................................................................................................................................
|
35
|
Note 6 - Tangible fixed assets...........................................................................................................
|
37
|
Note 7 - Investments in associates...................................................................................................
|
40
|
Note 8 - Shares of non-consolidated companies .............................................................................
|
41
|
Note 9 - Other fixed financial assets ................................................................................................
|
43
|
Note 10 - Inventories........................................................................................................................
|
43
|
Note 11 - Accounts receivables ........................................................................................................
|
44
|
Note 12 - Other operating receivables .............................................................................................
|
44
|
Note 13 -Cash and equivalents.........................................................................................................
|
45
|
Note 14 - Equity................................................................................................................................
|
45
|
Note 15 - Provisions..........................................................................................................................
|
47
|
Note 16 - Income taxes and deferred taxes .....................................................................................
|
48
|
Note 17 - Current and non-current financial liabilities.....................................................................
|
50
|
Note 18 - Accounts payable..............................................................................................................
|
52
|
Note 19 - Other operating debts ......................................................................................................
|
52
|
Note 20 - Turnover and other income from the activity ..................................................................
|
53
|
Note 21 - Purchases, taxes and personnel costs ..............................................................................
|
53
|
Note 22 - Depreciation and provisions.............................................................................................
|
55
|
Note 23 - Other income and expenses from current operations.....................................................
|
55
|
Note 24 - Income from cash and equivalents...................................................................................
|
56
|
Note 25 - Cost of gross financial debt ..............................................................................................
|
56