  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Delta Drone
  News
  Summary
    ALDR   FR0014009LP0

DELTA DRONE

(ALDR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:53 2022-12-08 am EST
0.008300 EUR   -17.82%
Delta Drone : Annual financial report of December 31. 2021
PU
Delta Drone International Secures Drone Services Contract in Ivory Coast
MT
Delta Drone : contributes to security for the 82nd edition of the Bol d'Or race at the Paul Ricard track in Le Castellet
PU
Delta Drone : Annual financial report of December 31. 2021

12/08/2022 | 05:23am EST
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31ST, 2021

Table of content

Selected Financial information................................................................................................................

4

Consolidated statement of financial position .........................................................................................

5

Consolidated income statement .............................................................................................................

6

Consolidated income statement of integrated companies.....................................................................

7

Consolidated statement of cash flows ....................................................................................................

9

Consolidated statement of changes in equity.......................................................................................

10

Annex to the consolidated financial statements...................................................................................

11

Significant events of the first half of 2021 and after December 31st, 2021 .....................................

11

Note 1 - Accounting principles and valuation methods....................................................................

14

Note 2 - Consolidation scope and change during the period...........................................................

27

Note 3 - Transition to IFRS standards ...............................................................................................

29

Note 4 - Goodwill..............................................................................................................................

32

Note 5 - Other intangible assets.......................................................................................................

35

...........................................................................................................................................................

35

Note 6 - Tangible fixed assets...........................................................................................................

37

Note 7 - Investments in associates...................................................................................................

40

Note 8 - Shares of non-consolidated companies .............................................................................

41

Note 9 - Other fixed financial assets ................................................................................................

43

Note 10 - Inventories........................................................................................................................

43

Note 11 - Accounts receivables ........................................................................................................

44

Note 12 - Other operating receivables .............................................................................................

44

Note 13 -Cash and equivalents.........................................................................................................

45

Note 14 - Equity................................................................................................................................

45

Note 15 - Provisions..........................................................................................................................

47

Note 16 - Income taxes and deferred taxes .....................................................................................

48

Note 17 - Current and non-current financial liabilities.....................................................................

50

Note 18 - Accounts payable..............................................................................................................

52

Note 19 - Other operating debts ......................................................................................................

52

Note 20 - Turnover and other income from the activity ..................................................................

53

Note 21 - Purchases, taxes and personnel costs ..............................................................................

53

Note 22 - Depreciation and provisions.............................................................................................

55

Note 23 - Other income and expenses from current operations.....................................................

55

Note 24 - Income from cash and equivalents...................................................................................

56

Note 25 - Cost of gross financial debt ..............................................................................................

56

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31ST, 2021

Page 2 sur 63

Note 26 - Other financial income and expenses ..............................................................................

57

Note 27 - Formation du résultat financier........................................................................................

57

Note 28 - Charge d'impôt .................................................................................................................

57

Note 29

- Share of associates net income ........................................................................................

57

Note 30

Note 30 - Earnings per share ..............................................................................................

58

Note 32

- Consolidated segment information..................................................................................

62

As of December 31, 2021, the results by business sector are detailed below .................................

62

Note 33

- Audit related fees .............................................................................................................

63

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31ST, 2021

Page 3 sur 63

Selected Financial information

Consolidated financial statements as of December 31st, 2021

Page 4 of 63

Consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated financial statements as of December 31st, 2021

Page 5 of 63

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Drone SA published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 10:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
