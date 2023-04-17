Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Delta Drone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDR   FR0014009LP0

DELTA DRONE

(ALDR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:21 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.000100 EUR    0.00%
01:18pDelta Drone : Annual financial report of December 31. 2022
PU
01:00pDelta Drone - The 2022 accounts reflect the in-depth change in the organization of Delta Drone
AQ
04/05Delta Drone International Secures First Contract for Strayos’ AI Data, Visualization Platform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Drone : Annual financial report of December 31. 2022

04/17/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

AS AT DECEMBER 31ST, 2022

This document is a translation of the French version of the accounts, which alone is authentic

Table of Contents

Selected financial information

4

Consolidated statement of financial position

4

Consolidated income statement

6

Consolidated income statement of integrated companies

7

Consolidated statement of cash flow

9

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

10

Annex to the consolidated financial statements

11

Significant events for the year and after 31 December 2022

11

Note 1 - Accounting principles and valuation methods

15

Note 2 - Scope of consolidation and change during the period

26

Note 3 - Application of IFRS Standards

29

Note 4 - Goodwill

31

Note 5 - Other intangible assets

35

Note 6 - Tangible capital assets

36

Note 7 - Investments in associates

38

Note 8 - Shares of non‐consolidated companies

39

Note 9 - Other fixed financial assets

41

Note 10 - Inventories

41

Note 11 - Accounts receivables

42

Note 12 - Other operating receivables

42

Note 13 - Cash and cash equivalents

43

Note 14 - Equity

44

Note 15 - Provisions

45

Note 16 - Income taxes and deferred taxes

46

Note 17 - Current and non‐current financial liabilities

48

Note 18 - Accounts payable

50

Note 19 - Other operating debts

50

Note 20 - Turnover and other business income

50

Note 21 - Purchases, taxes and personnel costs

51

Note 22 - Provisions and depreciation

52

Note 23 - Other income and expenses from current operations

53

Note 24 - Income from cask and equivalents

53

Note 25 - Cost of gross financial debt

54

Note 26 - Other financial income and expenses

54

Consolidated financial statements of December 31st, 2022

Page 2 on 58

Note 27 - Formation of financial result

54

Note 28 - Income tax expense

54

Note 29 - Share of net income of associates

55

Note 30

- Earnings per shares

55

Note 31

- Off‐balance‐sheet commitments

56

Note 32

- Consolidated segment information

57

Note 33

- Fees of the Statutory Auditors

58

Consolidated financial statements of December 31st, 2022

Page 3 on 58

Selected financial information

(In K€)

2022‐ 12‐ 31

2021 ‐ 12 ‐ 31

2022‐ 06‐ 30

IF RS

IF RS

IF RS

Total assets

31 319

42 236

34 424

Total non current assets

14 669

23 640

23 764

Total assets held for sale

10 758

9 709

0

Equity‐share attributed to DELTA DRONE shareholders

5 254

18 568

17 464

Equity‐share attributed to non controlling interests

8 087

3 781

3 476

Gross financial debt (*)

7 505

5 266

5 319

Net finacial debt (**)

6 724

3 675

2 677

Net financial debt ratio

50,4%

16,4%

12,8%

Financial debt ratio out of IFRS 16

26,1%

(0,2)%

(5,9)%

(*) ‐ Corresponds to short‐ and long‐term financial debts.

(**) ‐ Corresponds to short‐ and long‐term financial liabilities, minus cash equivalents and cash flows.

2022‐ 12‐ 31

2021 ‐ 12 ‐ 31

2022‐ 06‐ 30

IF RS

IF RS

IF RS

Turnover

13 093

15 865

8 530

EBITDA

(6 568)

(6 131)

(4 658)

Profit from recurring operations (R.O.C.)

(8 378)

(8 491)

(5 658)

Operating income

(17 046)

(9 514)

(6 431)

Net income of integrated companies

(18 050)

(4 423)

(5 355)

Of which share attributable to DELTA DRONE shareholders

(22 959)

(4 347)

(5 075)

Of which share is attributable to non‐controlling interests

(732)

(995)

(280)

Net earnings per share (in €uro)

(0,328)

(0,002)

(5,745)

Diluted net earnings per share (in €uro)

(0,002)

(0,001)

(0,233)

Consolidated financial statements of December 31st, 2022

Page 4 on 58

Consolidated statement of financial position

(In K€)

2022 ‐ 12‐ 31

2021 ‐ 12‐ 31

2022 ‐ 06‐ 30

IF RS

IF RS

IF RS

Notes

NON‐ CURRENT ASSETS

14 669

23 640

23 764

Acquisition discrepancies

4

0

4 731

4 028

Other intangible assets

5

55

3 169

2 700

Tangible capital assets

6

449

1 148

1 482

Rights of use related to leases

6

3 163

3 566

3 574

Securities accounted for under the equity method

7

135

150

137

Securities of unconsolidated companies

8

9 116

7 815

8 973

Other fixed assets

9

1 564

2 846

2 666

Deferred Taxes ‐ Assets

16

187

215

204

CURRENT ASSETS

5 892

8 887

10 660

Stocks and work‐in‐progress of products

10

2 550

2 891

2 692

Clients and related accounts

11

1 513

3 039

2 939

Other receivables

12

1 048

1 366

2 387

Cash and cash equivalents

13

781

1 591

2 642

Assets classified as held for sale

10 758

9 709

0

TOTAL ASSETS

31 319

42 236

34 424

2022 ‐ 12‐ 31

2021 ‐ 12‐ 31

2022 ‐ 06‐ 30

IF RS

IF RS

IF RS

Notes

EQUITY

13 341

22 349

20 940

Shar

ehol

14

5 254

18 568

17 464

ders'

Equit

14

8 087

3 781

3 476

y ‐

share

NON‐ CURRENT DEBTS

7 609

4 711

4 507

Provisions

15

371

356

297

Deferred Taxes ‐ Liabilities

16

148

8

81

Other long‐term liabilities

17

560

542

401

Long‐term financial liabilities

17

3 862

804

643

Long‐term rental financial liabilities

17

2 668

3 001

3 085

CURRENT DEBTS

6 048

7 771

8 977

Provisions

15

0

0

0

Vendors and related accounts

18

1 331

1 874

2 836

Current financial liabilities

17

406

737

771

Short‐term rental financial debts

17

569

724

820

Other operating liabilities

19

3 742

4 436

4 550

Liabilities classified as held for sale

4 321

7 405

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES

31 319

42 236

34 424

Consolidated financial statements of December 31st, 2022

Page 5 on 58

Disclaimer

Delta Drone SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 17:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
