Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Delta Drone    ALDR   FR0011522168

DELTA DRONE

(ALDR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Drone : Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of 1M of nominal value

01/28/2021 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of €1M of nominal value

Dardilly, 28 January 2021 at 18 p.m.

In accordance with the authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting of Delta Drone (the "Company") dated 24 April 2020 pursuant to its sixth resolution, the Board of Directors:

  • approved the principle of issuing 1 000 tranche warrants (the "Tranche Warrants"), giving access to 1 000 bonds redeemable in cash and/or new shares (the "ORNAN") with share subscription warrants attached (the "Warrants") upon exercise, to the investment fund YA II PN, LTD (the "Investor"), a fund managed by the US management company Yorkville Advisors, representing a financing of up to €10M of aggregate nominal value; and
  • empowered the Chairman and CEO to decide to launch this transaction, to approve its final terms and conditions, to issue the Tranche Warrants and to drawdown the tranches of ORNAN with Warrants attached.

Pursuant to the sub-delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2020, the CEO decided today to drawdown the ninth and tenth tranches of ORNAN with Warrants attached.

The main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants, ORNAN and Warrants (the terms and conditions of which are available in detail on the Company's website (www.deltadrone.comunder the « Investors » tab) have been presented in a press release dated 7 April 2020.

In accordance with the financing agreement entered into on 7 April 2020 with the Investor, two tranches of ORNAN with Warrants attached of €1M of nominal value have been drawdown today, corresponding to the issuance of 200 ORNAN with 51 724 137 Warrants attached.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN code: FR0011522168

Also listed on Euronext Growth the warrants "BSA Y" - ISIN code: FR 0013400991 www.deltadrone.com

Contacts:

Jérôme Gacoin

Louise caetano

+33 1 75 77 54 65

+33 1 55 02 15 13

jgacoin@aelium.fr

l.caetano@open2europe.com

Sarah Ousahla

+33 1 55 02 15 31

s.ousahla@open2europe.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Drone SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 17:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA DRONE
12:12pDELTA DRONE : Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of 1M of nominal value
PU
12:00pDELTA DRONE : Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of 1M of nominal value
GL
01/27DELTA DRONE : Fiscal Year 2020 in line with the implementation of the 2020-2021 ..
PU
01/27DELTA DRONE : Fiscal Year 2020 in line with the implementation of the 2020-2021 ..
GL
01/20DELTA DRONE : First warehouse inventory commercial missions using the Countbot s..
PU
01/20DELTA DRONE : First warehouse inventory commercial missions using the Countbot s..
AQ
2020Delta Drone Shares Zoom Up 8% in Paris On Return to ASX Trading
MT
2020DELTA DRONE : International relists on the ASX
AQ
2020DELTA DRONE : Drawdown of one tranche of ORNAN of 2M of nominal value
PU
2020DELTA DRONE : INTERNATIONAL Ltd Closure of Offer – Maximum Raised Followin..
PU
More news
Chart DELTA DRONE
Duration : Period :
Delta Drone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA DRONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Viguié Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Yziquel Operations Director
Nicolas Clerc Group CFO & Director-Administration
Jacques Rivoal Director
Nicole Anschutz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA DRONE12.55%29
THALES-0.83%19 110
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-5.45%3 491
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD3.83%1 199
OHB SE5.44%858
U-BLOX HOLDING AG20.73%554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ