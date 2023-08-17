OTT Heritage and Courcelette Holdings become reference shareholders with 32% of the share capital

Cannes, 17 August 2023 at 6 p.m.

Meeting on 17 August 2023, the Board of Directors of Delta Drone (FR001400H2X4 ALDR), a renowned international player in the drone sector in the growing military and homeland security markets, approved a number of key decisions consistent with the transformation initiated by the Company to quickly return to a solid performance trajectory.

OTT HERITAGE and COURCELETTE HOLDINGS take a 32% stake at €2.50 per share

In financial terms, the Board of Directors decided, at the request of OTT HERITAGE and COURCELETTE

HOLDINGS, to repay part of Delta Drone's debt to the two companies through the reserved issue of 300,000 new shares at a price of €2.50, 270,000 for OTT HERITAGE and 30,000 for COURCELETTE

HOLDINGS. The price of the new shares is 25% higher than the average price of the last ten days.

The transaction is part of Delta Drone's acquisition on 5 June 2023 of 100% of the shares of TONNER

DRONES from OTT HERITAGE and COURCELETTE HOLDINGS. For the latter transaction, the two companies granted seller financing covering the entire initial price and conditional price supplements.

The creditor companies OTT HERITAGE and COURCELETTE HOLDINGS thus hold liquid and payable receivables on Delta Drone totalling €2,240,000 and have expressed their wish to have this receivable

partially converted into Company shares. This confirms the confidence of OTT HERITAGE and COURCELETTE HOLDINGS, associated with Jean-François Ott and Brad Taylor, in the recovery prospects of Delta Drone, whose rapid transformation is now being led by a renewed management team.

The Board of Directors thus implemented the delegation provided for in the Tenth Resolution approved at the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 27 January 2023.

The transaction modifies the information communicated on 5 June 2023 whereby OTT HERITAGE and COURCELETTE HOLDINGS were to put their receivable into a trust to manage the conversion and sale

of shares. Instead, the two companies have decided to manage this process themselves so as to reduce costs and demonstrate their firm commitment to the company's new strategy. The investor group led

by Diede van den Ouden has also decided not to enter a trust.

"This conversion shows that OTT HERITAGE and COURCELETTE HOLDINGS are committed to the

continued development and overall strategy of the company and intend to be shareholders over the long term," said Brad Taylor, CEO of Delta Drone

Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 29 September

2023 at 11.00 a.m. with the following agenda: