Delta Drone : Rocketmine becomes the first operator of civilian drones in South Africa to obtain Level 1 B-BBEE

Rocketmine becomes the first operator of civilian drones

in South Africa to obtain Level 1 B-BBEE

(Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment) certification

Dardilly, 15 January 2019

Rocketmine, a South-African subsidiary of Delta Drone, recently announced in a press release dated 9 January 2019 that it obtained a Level 1 B-BBEE certificate, pursuant to a stringent audit carried out by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System), the only government-accredited agency for such verification.

Rocketmine is therefore now the top drone operator in South Africa, the only one to date to have obtained Level 1 B-BBEE certification, which is the highest level possible on a scorecard that goes from 1 to 8. This position gives the company a significant competitive advantage from a commercial standpoint because it allows the company access to all potential clients in the country, whether public or private.

This advantage is particularly important in the mining sector as the South-African mining companies are very attentive to the B-BBEE status of their partners, service providers and suppliers.

In 2018, with revenue of approximately 28 million rand (€1.8M), Rocketmine was the leading operator of civilian drones in Africa with the largest fleet of aircraft on the continent and a sales presence in several countries, mainly South Africa and Ghana.

What is B-BBEE?

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) is a policy implemented by the South- African government policy that is central to business in the country. It was enacted in 2004 as the B-BEE Act.

The purpose of B-BBEE is to redress the inequalities of the past, in particular under apartheid. Due to the lack of opportunities in terms of education and skill development for disadvantaged groups, the poverty gap progressively and structurally widened. B-BBEE now, and for the last several years, aims to stimulate participation of disadvantaged groups in economic progress in order to improve economic growth.

Why is B-BBEE important?