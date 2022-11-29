Delta Drone : Rocketmine becomes the first operator of civilian drones in South Africa to obtain Level 1 B-BBEE

Rocketmine becomes the first operator of civilian drones
in South Africa to obtain Level 1 B-BBEE
(Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment) certification
Dardilly, 15 January 2019
Rocketmine, a South-African subsidiary of Delta Drone, recently announced in a press release dated 9 January 2019 that it obtained a Level 1 B-BBEE certificate, pursuant to a stringent audit carried out by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System), the only government-accredited agency for such verification.
Rocketmine is therefore now the top drone operator in South Africa, the only one to date to have obtained Level 1 B-BBEE certification, which is the highest level possible on a scorecard that goes from 1 to 8. This position gives the company a significant competitive advantage from a commercial standpoint because it allows the company access to all potential clients in the country, whether public or private.
This advantage is particularly important in the mining sector as the South-African mining companies are very attentive to the B-BBEE status of their partners, service providers and suppliers.
In 2018, with revenue of approximately 28 million rand (€1.8M), Rocketmine was the leading operator of civilian drones in Africa with the largest fleet of aircraft on the continent and a sales presence in several countries, mainly South Africa and Ghana.
What is B-BBEE?
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) is a policy implemented by the South- African government policy that is central to business in the country. It was enacted in 2004 as the B-BEE Act.
The purpose of B-BBEE is to redress the inequalities of the past, in particular under apartheid. Due to the lack of opportunities in terms of education and skill development for disadvantaged groups, the poverty gap progressively and structurally widened. B-BBEE now, and for the last several years, aims to stimulate participation of disadvantaged groups in economic progress in order to improve economic growth.
Why is B-BBEE important?
South Africa's BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) policy is not only a moral initiative to redress past mistakes, it is also a pragmatic development strategy to realize the country's true economic potential while involving previously disadvantaged communities in the general economy.
When the new Constitution was adopted, a measure was implemented so government contracts would be awarded by selectively prioritizing companies owned by members of the communities that had previously been disadvantaged. This way of proceeding was then expanded to many companies in South Africa, in particular the mining groups.
Today, it is essential that a company be "B-BBEE compliant" in order to be able to grow a business in South Africa. All the country's companies (with revenue of at least 5 million rand) are given points based on various criteria to obtain an overall score. This scorecard determines a company's level, with level 1 being the highest in terms of compliance and the lowest being 8.
About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a renowned international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It offers a complete service, from data acquisition to data processing through a specifically developed information system, including a supply of professional pilots.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN code: FR0011522168
4 166 666 BSA are also listed on Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN code: FR001329977 www.deltadrone.com
Contacts:
Jérôme Gacoin +33 1 75 77 54 65 jgacoin@aelium.fr