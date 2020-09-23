Delta Drone : Rocketmine enters into an agreement valued at over 2 million ZAR with Rössing Uranium in Namibia Strong acceleration in the Group's commercial development

After a first POC (Proof of Concept) test phase, Rössing Uranium, the oldest commercial uranium mine in Namibia, has entrusted Rocketmine with an annual service agreement valued at over 2 million ZAR.

The Rössing mine, which opened in 1976, is Namibia's top commercial uranium mine. In 2019, it produced 3.9% of the world's production of uranium oxide.

This agreement is a major success for Rocketmine at a time when Delta Drone's subsidiary, which is in charge of developing the Group's 'mines' solution, is greatly accelerating its development and positioning itself on the very promising new market of digitizing the mining sector.

The signature of this major contract is a fitting occasion for readers to watch a virtual tour of the site that is the subject of the agreement: Drone's eye view of Rössing Uranium

The Rocketmine solution is one of the line of four professional solutions on which the Group decided to concentrate its activity on exclusively at the end of 2019, notwithstanding the 'related services' branch, constituting a complete chain of value providing support for and in service of the professional solutions provided.

The very strategic reason for this business model is to be able to market complex systems specifically adapted to target sectors (mines, security, inventory and events), produced in short runs, within the framework of multi-year contracts always valued over €100K (not including 15 to 20% in additional annual revenue from training, maintenance, customer service/product support, etc.).

This led Delta Drone to progressively stop providing 'one-off' services or selling equipment alone, which inevitably leads to losses and faces stiff competition because of the lack of differentiation. Also, these activities, historic because they represent a phase experience by many when building up this very new sector of civilian drone for professional use, are very complicated to implement as they require, first, considerable personnel to perform irregular services and, second, expensive industrialization processes in order to mass produce products that are subject to strict regulations.

Alongside the Rocketmine solution for mines, the ISS Spotter solution in the field of security is also currently experiencing strong commercial growth:

The tethered version of the ISS Spotter solution was used successfully over three days in Cannes, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, during the Security & Safety Prevention Meeting, a conference for private-security professionals.

The automatic version: ten ISS Spotter systems are currently being built or at the end of being assembled at the new production site in Dardilly, and are scheduled for delivery to and installation in client sites before the end of the year. Together, for the total term of the contracts, they represent activity exceeding €1.5M.

The detailed accounts for the first half of the 2020 financial year will be closed by the Board of Directors on 30 September 2020 and will, as usual, be the subject of a press release on the same date after market close.

