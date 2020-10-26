Log in
Delta Drone : confirmed eligible for the PEA-PME program

10/26/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Delta Drone confirmed eligible for the PEA-PME program
(share savings program for the financing of SME and mid-cap companies)

Dardilly, October 26, 2020 at 6PM

Delta Drone confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME program, in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2, D. 221-113-5 and following, of the Monetary and Financial Code specifying the conditions for assessing the eligibility criteria.

As a result, Delta Drone shares continue to be integrated into PEA-PME accounts, which for the record benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional share savings plan (PEA).

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth 33 443 695 BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investors contact:                                             Press contact:

   
Jérôme GacoinLouise caetano
+33 1 75 77 54 65+33 1 55 02 15 13
jgacoin@aelium.frl.caetano@open2europe.com

 

Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment


