Delta Drone contributes to security for the 82nd edition of the Bol d'Or race at the Paul Ricard track in Le Castellet

Dardilly, 17 September 2018

A few weeks after successfully providing its services during the Ferté-­‐Alais air show, Delta Drone's ISS (Intelligent Security Systems) division carried out another assignment for the Larivière Organisation, during the Bol d'Or, a major sporting event with over 70,000 attendees, as well as a television audience of several million, over three days.

The solution implemented was based, for times of high-­‐traffic, on a tethered-­‐drone system developed by Elistair (a company in which Delta Drone owns approximately 15% of the capital) with a permanent video feed to the organization's PC, in order to facilitate real-­‐time management of vehicle and human traffic flow within the venue, particularly at the spectator entrances.

Management of the assignment was entrusted to Didier Ferrara, former-­‐GIGN (SWAT), who is now the head of Delta Drone's ISS department. Didier Ferrara commented on this most recent successful project: "Both before and during the race, we worked very closely with the those in charge of the event at the Larivière Organisation and liaised with the various security forces present. These first commercial projects have given us the opportunity to demonstrate our know-­‐how in a real-­‐life situation, and many potential clients have thus been able to assess the benefits and effectiveness of our solution. There is no question that these initial successes represent major references that will boost the development of our activity."

The Bol d'Or is a motorcycle endurance race that has been held since 2015 on the Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France. Historically, it is the oldest 24-­‐hour race in the world. This year - 2018 - is the 82nd edition of the event.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a renowned player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It offers a complete service, from data acquisition to data processing through a specifically developed information system, including a supply of professional pilots. Delta Drone is currently present on three continents (Europe, North America, Africa) via subsidiaries.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0011522168.

4 166 666 BSA are also listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR001329977. www.deltadrone.com

About Elistair:

Foremost manufacturer of tethered-­drone surveillance solutions, Elistair develops innovative automated-­drone surveillance and telecommunications solutions.

With solutions deployed over five continents and by about twenty governments, and a fleet with over 10 000 total flight hours, Elistair was quickly able to assert itself as the leader in the field of tethered drones and counts as its clients about twenty governments, the DGA (French Defense Procurement Agency), Thales, the US army, the UK police, Total, Aéroports de Paris, Securitas, as well as ENGIE and Vodafone.

www.elistair.com

