    ALDR   FR0011522168

DELTA DRONE

(ALDR)
  Report
Orders are solid, but the pandemic impacts deliveries (Delta Drone)

04/20/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Orders are solid, but the pandemic impacts deliveries
TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN NAV
€ 0.04 vs 0.06 -35.2%

The NAV has been impacted as we have lowered our sales estimates. We remain cautious as exports to Africa and abroad have been severely reduced by the pandemic, as foreign borders are difficult to cross. However, if the situation improves, H2 could be exceptional, as orders have been building up.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 0.07 vs 0.08 -6.97%

For the same reason, we have estimated that the sales we had been expecting in 2022 are now more likely to be achieved in 2023 because of the pandemic. However, its diverse drone applications in particular sectors could witness exponential growth if its added value is recognised by the market. Our DCF still indicates a 200% upside.

Copyright 2021, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Financials
Sales 2020 15,3 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net cash 2020 0,81 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,7 M 26,1 M 26,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart DELTA DRONE
Duration : Period :
Delta Drone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA DRONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Viguié Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Clerc Group CFO & Director-Administration
Christophe Yziquel Operations Director
Jacques Rivoal Director
Nicole Anschutz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA DRONE-15.97%26
THALES15.35%21 928
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-5.08%3 587
HENSOLDT AG9.68%1 904
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD12.63%1 342
OHB SE-5.31%754
