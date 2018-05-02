Advanced search
Revenue for HY1 2018 : 5,2 M, up 142% confirming goal of 2018 revenue exceeding 10 M

11/30/2022 | 09:33am EST
Revenue for HY1 2018: €5.2M, up 142%

Confirming goal of 2018 revenue exceeding €10M

Dardilly, 16 July 2018

In €K

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

HY1 2017

Q1 2018*

Q2 2018*

HY1 2018*

Revenue

939

1 215

2 154

2 567

2 639

5 206

* Preliminary figures to be audited

The Delta Drone group generated revenue of €5.2M for the first half of 2018, including €830K from Pixiel, a company that joined the scope of consolidation early July. Not including Pixiel, revenue for the consolidated group as at 30 June 2018 amounted to €4.4M.

On a like-­‐for-­‐like basis, the growth in activity was of 103%.

The portion of the revenue from outside France, i.e., from South Africa, Ghana and Mexico, represented 15%. It was exclusively generated from the "mines" activity carried out under the Rocketmine brand.

The breakdown of the HY1 2018 revenue by sector is as follows: safety & security (24.4%), industry (29.5%), events (16.9%), mines (15.1%), quarries (4.2%), agriculture (1%), hydrology (1.5%), Lidar (3.1%) and training (4.4%).

It should be stressed that the Group's activity solely covers the providing of services and is mainly carried out on behalf of large international companies such as LafargeHolcim, Eurovia, Vicat, Eiffage, Cemex, Colas, Imerys, Italcementi, Geodis, Leica Geosystems, Compagnie des Alpes, South32, Anglo American, Newmont, Exxaro, Unicef, Orange, Airbus, Bureau Veritas, Soitec, EDF and Puy du Fou.

Predicted revenue for the 2018 financial year

Considering both ongoing growth and marked seasonal variations, the Group should generate revenue exceeding €10M over the 2018 financial year.

The accounts for the first half of 2018 will be published early October, via press release, and will be the subject of a SFAF (French Society of Financial Analysts) meeting.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a renowned player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It offers a complete service, from data acquisition to data processing through a specifically developed information system, including a supply of professional pilots. Delta Drone is currently present on three continents (Europe, North America, Africa) via subsidiaries.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0011522168.

4 166 666 BSA are also listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR001329977. www.deltadrone.com

Contacts:

Jérôme Gacoin +33 1 75 77 54 65 jgacoin@aelium.fr

Disclaimer

Delta Drone SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 14:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
