  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Delta Drone
  News
  7. Summary
    ALDR   FR0014009LP0

DELTA DRONE

(ALDR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:05 2022-11-30 am EST
0.0178 EUR   -16.04%
Ryder Cup : successul implementation of Delta Drone's expertise ( ISS & Security division)

11/30/2022 | 10:33am EST
Ryder Cup: successful implementation of Delta Drone's

expertise (ISS & Security division)

Dardilly, 1 October 2018

It is with great pride that Delta Drone teams successfully carried out a six-day assignment at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for the Ryder Cup. This was a major step in the Group's development strategy, as well as in terms of making a name for itself internationally.

The Ryder Cup is the third most publicized sporting event in the world after soccer's World Cup and the Olympic Games, with over 300,000 spectators in attendance and

over one billion television viewers watching worldwide.

The assignment was overseen by the French national police and the Préfecture de Police of Paris, as they wished to test and validate several new innovative security tools due to a large number of upcoming events scheduled to take place in France in the next few years (the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 2024 Olympics, etc.).

As with previous assignments (the La Ferté-Alais Air Show, the Bol d'Or), the solution implemented was based on the

use, for several hours each day, of a tethered-drone system developed by Elistair (a company in which Delta Drone

owns approximately 15% of the capital) and a permanent video feed to the security control center in order to facilitate real-time management of vehicle and visitor traffic flows.

Tiger Woods at practice

Management of the assignment was entrusted to Didier Ferrara, former GIGN (SWAT), who is now the head of Delta Drone's ISS (Intelligent Security System) department. He commented that, "With the Ryder Cup, we have truly reached a new level as our work here has piqued the interest of a great many observers from around the world. The Ryder Cup is a major international reference that will allow us to have a very healthy order book in 2019."

Christian Viguié, Chairman and CEO of Delta Drone, added, "Participating as a service provider in an event as big as the Ryder Cup, is obviously a show of recognition for the quality of the work done by Delta Drone's teams. It also validates our strategy of investing in young companies with strong potential, such as Elistair, which provides us with many operational synergies."

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a renowned player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It offers a complete service, from data acquisition to data processing through a specifically developed information system, including a supply of professional pilots.

Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0011522168.

4 166 666 BSA are also listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR001329977. www.deltadrone.com

About Elistair: Foremost manufacturer of tethered-drone surveillance solutions, Elistair develops innovative automated-drone surveillance and telecommunications solutions. With solutions deployed over five continents for about twenty governments and a fleet with over 10 000 total flight hours, Elistair was quickly able to assert itself as the leader in the field of tethered drones. In addition to said governments, the company counts among its clients the DGA (French Defense Procurement Agency), Thalès, the US army, the UK police, Total, Aéroports de Paris, ENGIE and Vodafone. www.elistair.com

Contacts:

Jérôme Gacoin +33 1 75 77 54 65 jgacoin@aelium.fr

Disclaimer

Delta Drone SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 15:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
