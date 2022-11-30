Ryder Cup : successul implementation of Delta Drone's expertise ( ISS & Security division)

Ryder Cup: successful implementation of Delta Drone's

expertise (ISS & Security division)

Dardilly, 1 October 2018

It is with great pride that Delta Drone teams successfully carried out a six-day assignment at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for the Ryder Cup. This was a major step in the Group's development strategy, as well as in terms of making a name for itself internationally.

The Ryder Cup is the third most publicized sporting event in the world after soccer's World Cup and the Olympic Games, with over 300,000 spectators in attendance and

over one billion television viewers watching worldwide.

The assignment was overseen by the French national police and the Préfecture de Police of Paris, as they wished to test and validate several new innovative security tools due to a large number of upcoming events scheduled to take place in France in the next few years (the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 2024 Olympics, etc.).

As with previous assignments (the La Ferté-Alais Air Show, the Bol d'Or), the solution implemented was based on the

use, for several hours each day, of a tethered-drone system developed by Elistair (a company in which Delta Drone

owns approximately 15% of the capital) and a permanent video feed to the security control center in order to facilitate real-time management of vehicle and visitor traffic flows.

Tiger Woods at practice

Management of the assignment was entrusted to Didier Ferrara, former GIGN (SWAT), who is now the head of Delta Drone's ISS (Intelligent Security System) department. He commented that, "With the Ryder Cup, we have truly reached a new level as our work here has piqued the interest of a great many observers from around the world. The Ryder Cup is a major international reference that will allow us to have a very healthy order book in 2019."

Christian Viguié, Chairman and CEO of Delta Drone, added, "Participating as a service provider in an event as big as the Ryder Cup, is obviously a show of recognition for the quality of the work done by Delta Drone's teams. It also validates our strategy of investing in young companies with strong potential, such as Elistair, which provides us with many operational synergies."