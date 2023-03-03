Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Börse Stuttgart
  5. Delta Drone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1DD   FR0011522168

DELTA DRONE

(1DD)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  - 
- EUR   -.--%
12:01pDELTA DRONE - Closure of the Delta Drone Engineering subsidiary in Nantes
GL
12:00pDELTA DRONE - Closure of the Delta Drone Engineering subsidiary in Nantes
AQ
02/06Delta Drone Shares Surge 22% Following Distribution Deal with China’s AEE Aviation
MT
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DELTA DRONE - Closure of the Delta Drone Engineering subsidiary in Nantes

03/03/2023 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Closure of the Delta Drone Engineering subsidiary in Nantes

Dardilly, 3 March 2023 6 pm

A few months after the placement of the subsidiary Delta Drone Engineering under backup, the Commercial Court of Nantes, by decision dated March 1, 2023, converted the judicial safeguard procedure into judicial liquidation.

The drone systems developed by Delta Drone Engineering (ISS Spotter for the security sector and Countbot for the logistics sector) are now operational (since the end of H1 2022) and no longer require R&D work based on a full team of engineers.
In this context, multiple efforts have been made for several months to find a growth driver and develop an engineering activity on behalf of third parties, in order to make the subsidiary financially autonomous.

However, these attempts were in vain, thwarted by a very gloomy general economic situation and a succession of resignations, halving the company's workforce, which had only 7 employees in January 2023.

More recently, the agreement signed between Delta Drone and the Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology group, significantly modifies the group's technical capabilities, thanks to the new support provided by the engineering teams and the 7 research centers of the new partner, especially with regard to existing systems.

It is therefore in this context that the decision to close definitively had to be taken.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the sector of civil drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology and all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0
www.deltadrone.com
Investor contacts:

   
Jerome Gacoin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
jgacoin@aelium.fr 

Attachment


All news about DELTA DRONE
12:01pDELTA DRONE - Closure of the Delta Drone Engineering subsidiary in Nantes
GL
12:00pDELTA DRONE - Closure of the Delta Drone Engineering subsidiary in Nantes
AQ
02/06Delta Drone Shares Surge 22% Following Distribution Deal with China’s AEE Aviatio..
MT
02/06Delta Drone : et Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology signent un accord de distribution exclusi..
PU
02/06Delta Drone and Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement
GL
02/06Delta Drone and Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement
AQ
02/06DeDelta Drone and Sichuan AEE Aviation Technology sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement
CI
02/02Delta Drone : Compte rendu de l'Assemblée Générale Mixte des actionnaires du 27 janvier 20..
PU
02/02Delta Drone : Minutes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of January 27, 2023 and reduct..
PU
02/02DELTA DRONE - Minutes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of January 27, 2023 and red..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA DRONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15,9 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2021 -4,35 M -4,61 M -4,61 M
Net Debt 2021 3,68 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 456
Free-Float 1,69%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Viguié Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Clerc Group CFO & Director-Administration
Christophe Yziquel Operations Director
Jacques Rivoal Director
Nicole Anschutz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA DRONE0.00%0
THALES11.74%29 930
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.95%3 829
HENSOLDT AG48.19%3 647
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD14.28%2 460
PLANET LABS PBC3.45%1 224