DELTA DRONE - Countbot is to carry out the annual inventory of a L'Oréal internaional distribution center

Countbot is to carry out the annual inventory

of a L’Oréal international distribution center

Dardilly, 27 June 2022 - 8 am

The new 3-year partnership aims to carry out the annual inventory of a site located in northern France, thanks to the innovative Countbot solution, designed in partnership with Delta Drone.

The patented solution is the result of more than three years of R&D and testing; it is totally secure and also guarantees the protection of goods and people (CE certification). Countbot consists of a robot, 16 high-resolution cameras, a mast that can reach a height of 10 m and a drone that ensures the stability and hence the quality of the images collected.

Romain Cauvet, Director of Engineering for the GEODIS Supply Chain Optimization Line of Business, said: “The entire operation will be completed in only two 6-hour sessions. The Countbot enables us to provide an exhaustive snapshot of the stocks and to supply HD visuals should any discrepancy arise between the inventory and the WMS (Warehouse Management System). All parts of the operation are carried out without any interruption to activities in the center.”

Following early trials, Ludwig Cresson, Flow Manager at L’Oréal, commented: “We are always on the lookout for innovative solutions that improve the efficiency of our processes, our service to our customers and our employees. With this new solution, our teams have seen an improvement in these inventory operations, which will generate considerable time savings.”

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

