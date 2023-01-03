Advanced search
DELTA DRONE - Half-year review of the liquidity contract entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe)

01/03/2023 | 12:01pm EST
Half-year review of the liquidity contract
entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe)

Dardilly, January 3, 2023 – 6pm

Under the liquidity contract relating to the shares of Delta Drone Company (FR0014009LP0), entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following means were included in the liquidity account as of 30/12/2021:

  •         101,666        Delta Drone titles
  •         €311.10        in cash

In the second half of 2022, a total of:

PURCHASE248,218 titles€6,819.79783 transactions
SALE146,612 titles€4,131.44511 transactions

It is recalled that the half-year balance sheet established as at 30 June 2022, the following means appeared in the liquidity account:

  •         60                Delta Drone titles
  •         €882.18        in cash

It is also recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 5 March 2019, the following means were made available:

  •         38,660             Delta Drone titles
  •         €2,384.33        in cash

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the civil drone sector for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0
Also listed on Euronext Growth are BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com
Investor contact:

   
Jerome Gacoin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
jgacoin@aelium.fr



 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 15,9 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2021 -4,35 M -4,63 M -4,63 M
Net Debt 2021 3,68 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 456
Free-Float 1,69%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Viguié Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Clerc Group CFO & Director-Administration
Christophe Yziquel Operations Director
Jacques Rivoal Director
Nicole Anschutz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA DRONE0.00%0
THALES0.59%27 075
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%3 859
HENSOLDT AG3.85%2 568
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD0.00%2 157
PLANET LABS PBC0.00%1 184