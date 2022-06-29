Log in
    1DD   FR0011522168

DELTA DRONE

(1DD)
Delta Drone : DONECLE ACQUIRES DRONETIX TO HAVE A COMPLETE OFFER OF AERONAUTICAL INSPECTION BY DRONE

06/29/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
DELTA DRONE


DONECLE ACQUIRES DRONETIX TO HAVE A COMPLETE OFFER OF AERONAUTICAL INSPECTION BY DRONE

 

Dardilly, June 29, 20226 pm

The Toulouse company Donecle, of which Delta Drone is a 24.98% shareholder, announces the acquisition of the company Dronétix, based in Evry-Courcouronnes.

Founded in 2018, Dronétix specializes in drone inspection of aircraft engines and landing gear. The technology designed by Dronétix is very complementary for Donecle. Their pooling also makes it possible to pool artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. On the commercial front, the operation opens a new line of development aimed at the inspection of aeronautical equipment.

For its part, Donecle has become in a few years the leader in the automated inspection of the surface of aircraft fuselages and wings, thanks to a solution that combines drones for image acquisition and then an image analysis algorithm. This solution makes it possible to detect and measure automatically and in a very short time all the damage suffered during flights, in particular due to lightning strikes (sinking, degradation of paints and markings, etc.). Among its customers, Donecle has many leading references: Air France – KLM, Latam, Austrian Airlines, AAR, the Regional Jet Center and LOTAMS regional maintenance centers, the Armée de l'A ir et de l'Espace, the French Navy, etc.

Matthieu Claybrough, President of Donecle welcomes the transaction: "The acquisition of Dronétix is strategic for us, as it complements our technological know-how and opens up a new segment of the aeronautical inspection market. Donecle now truly occupies a strong position in this fast-growing market. The presence of Delta Drone in our capital is an asset for us in this type of operation, thanks to the unfailing support provided over several years."

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0
   BSA Y – ISIN code: FR0013400991
www.deltadrone.com

Investor Contact :

AELIUM
Jérôme Gacoin
+33 1 75 77 54 65
jgacoin@aelium.fr

 

Attachment


