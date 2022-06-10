Delta Drone - Drawing of a tranche of ORNAN of 1 million in nominal value

Drawing of a tranche of ORNAN of €1 million in nominal value

Dardilly, June 10, 2022 – 6.30 pm

As announced on May 10, 2022, by way of a press release, the second part of the financing transaction agreed between Delta Drone and Yorkville Advisors results in the draw today of the second tranche of € 1 million, accompanied by the immediate purchase by Delta Drone of the attached BSAs for a total price of € 1. These BSAs will be cancelled.

In accordance with the delegation of competence conferred on the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Delta Drone (the "Company") on April 24, 2020 under the terms of its 6th resolution, the Board of Directors has, on October 14, 2020:

approved the principle of an issue of 2,500 warrants (the " Warrants "), which will give rise, on exercise, to the issue of 2,500 bonds redeemable in cash and/or new shares (the " ORNAN ") accompanied by share purchase warrants (the " BSAs "), for the benefit of the investment fund YA II PN, LTD (the " Investor "), a fund managed by the US asset management company Yorkville Advisors, representing a bond financing of a maximum total nominal amount of €25 million, and

The main features of the Warrants, ORNAN and BSAs (the detailed terms and conditions of which are available on the Company's website ( www.deltadrone.com ) in the "Investors" tab) were the subject of a press release dated October 14, 2020.

In accordance with the provisions of the financing agreement concluded on 14 October 2020 with the Investor, a tranche of ORNAN with attached BSAs of €1 million in nominal value was subscribed today, corresponding to the issue to the Investor of 100 ORNAN. All attached BSAs are immediately purchased by Delta Drone for an overall price of €1, before being cancelled.

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

