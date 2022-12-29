Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Börse Stuttgart
  5. Delta Drone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1DD   FR0011522168

DELTA DRONE

(1DD)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  - 
- EUR   -.--%
12:30pDelta Drone SA confirms partial sale of DLT Shares
AQ
12/09Delta Drone : Donecle acquires dronetix to have a complete offer of aeronautical inspection by drone
PU
12/08Delta Drone : Annual financial report of December 31. 2021
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Drone SA confirms partial sale of DLT Shares

12/29/2022 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Drone SA confirms partial sale of DLT Shares

Dardilly, 29 December 2022 6.30 pm

Delta Drone International Limited (“Company” or “DLT”) (ASX: DLT), a Global drones-as-a-service provider, has confirmed that its major shareholder Delta Drone Société Anonyme (Delta Drone SA), has disposed of part of its shareholding in DLT.

Delta Drone SA engaged the services of Baker Young Advisory to sell 85,812,067 fully paid ordinary shares it held in DLT, which was executed as a special crossing/block trade, equating to 16.77% of ordinary issued shares in DLT. Baker Young Advisory has confirmed that the trade was placed with several independent institutional and professional investors at a price of $0.005 per share.

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0
BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com
Investor Contacts:

   
Jerome Gacoin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
jgacoin@aelium.fr 

Attachment


All news about DELTA DRONE
12:30pDelta Drone SA confirms partial sale of DLT Shares
AQ
12/09Delta Drone : Donecle acquires dronetix to have a complete offer of aeronautical inspectio..
PU
12/08Delta Drone : Annual financial report of December 31. 2021
PU
12/05Delta Drone International Secures Drone Services Contract in Ivory Coast
MT
12/01Delta Drone : contributes to security for the 82nd edition of the Bol d'Or race at the Pau..
PU
12/01Alternative Sécurité (deltadrone Gro : a three year/900K contract
PU
12/01Delta Drone : Leica Geosystems AG chooses MTSI (Delta Drone Group) as provider of LiDAR so..
PU
12/01Delta Drone : acquires a strategic interest in the KEAS Group
PU
12/01Delta Drone : Rocketmine (DeltaDrone Group) signs US$200K contract in Ghana, there by expa..
PU
12/01Delta Drone : signs a distribution agreement to sell connected targets made by the Austral..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA DRONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15,9 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2021 -4,35 M -4,62 M -4,62 M
Net Debt 2021 3,68 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 456
Free-Float 1,69%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Viguié Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Clerc Group CFO & Director-Administration
Christophe Yziquel Operations Director
Jacques Rivoal Director
Nicole Anschutz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA DRONE0.00%0
THALES58.29%26 629
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.74.77%3 839
HENSOLDT AG78.12%2 487
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-10.73%2 249
PLANET LABS PBC-31.87%1 167