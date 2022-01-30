Delta Drone International : December 2021 Quarterly Activity Report & Appendix 4C

ASX Announcement

DECEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY REPORT

MOMENTUM INCREASING THROUGH BROAD RANGE OF DRONES-AS-A SERVICE

CONTRACTS

Q4 FY21 HIGHLIGHTS

Receipts from customers totalled A$2.0 million, an increase of A$584K (41%) on the previous quarter

Divestment of Parazero for A$6.0 million in cash, post reporting period

Results driven by contracts with Thompson Reuters, GoviEx and Northern Star

Australian operations accounted for A$454k (23%) of group cash receipts in the quarter

Appointed Paul Williamson as Chief Financial Officer

31 January 2022 - Drone based data systems provider, Delta Drone International Limited (ASX: DLT) is pleased to provide the business update for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 (Q4, 2021), along with its Appendix 4C quarterly cash flow report.

Commenting on the Company's progress during the quarter, Delta Drone International (DLT) CEO Christopher Clark said:

"Delta Drone International had a record fourth quarter with all our drones-as-a-service businesses up on the previous quarter. Our operations in South Africa are tracking very well with revenue significantly up on last year and our Australian operations already increasing business through a pivot to focus on drone-related services.

"Our international operations continue to grow, signing contracts with multinational media conglomerate, Thomson Reuters in South Africa, and extending our relationship with uranium producer, GoviEx Uranium in Niger.

"These contracts demonstrate how our 'drones-as-a-service' model not only provides value for our resources customers, but allows us to tailor-make solutions for any customer, in any industry requiring fast and accurate data.

"In Australia our operation is making headways, already accounting for 12% of group revenue year-to-date, within in the first four months of operations. We have a solid team on the ground and a unique business strategy that leverages the expertise across the group that will allow us to better align with the needs of our customers. This has already borne fruit with Arvista's first drone-only contract customers late in the quarter.