Delta Drone International : Proposed issue of securities - DLT

Proposed issue of securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Proposed +issue date 1/6/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementProposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

Registration Number 17618678701

1.3 ASX issuer code DLT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securitiesPart 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination 31/5/2022

Is the date estimated or actual?

** Approval received/condition met?

Actual

No

Comments

Shareholder approval to be sought at the AGM on 31 May 22 to issue both performance rights and options to certain directors of Delta Drone International.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Performance options/rights

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

12,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The purpose of the issue of the Performance Rights is to provide a performance linked long term incentive component in the remuneration package for the applicable directors for which approval is being sought.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 250,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Performance options/rights details

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.0000 1/6/2026

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised DLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:DLT)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02515998-6A1089357?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

New class

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 4,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The purpose of the issue of the options is to provide a performance linked short-term incentive component in the remuneration package for the applicable directors for which approval is being sought.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 37,200.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 1/6/2026

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised DLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:DLT)

Proposed issue of securities

