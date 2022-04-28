Delta Drone International : Proposed issue of securities - DLT

Proposed issue of securitiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement 29/4/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Proposed +issue date 1/6/2022
Proposed +issue date 1/6/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
Registration Number 17618678701
1.3 ASX issuer code DLT
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securitiesPart 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination 31/5/2022
Is the date estimated or actual?
** Approval received/condition met?
Actual
No
Comments
Shareholder approval to be sought at the AGM on 31 May 22 to issue both performance rights and options to certain directors of Delta Drone International.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Performance Rights
of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type
Performance options/rights
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
12,500,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The purpose of the issue of the Performance Rights is to provide a performance linked long term incentive component in the remuneration package for the applicable directors for which approval is being sought.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 250,000.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Performance options/rights details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.0000
|
1/6/2026
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised DLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:DLT)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02515998-6A1089357?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
New class
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
Yes
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 4,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The purpose of the issue of the options is to provide a performance linked short-term incentive component in the remuneration package for the applicable directors for which approval is being sought.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 37,200.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD
|
1/6/2026
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised DLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:DLT)
Proposed issue of securities
