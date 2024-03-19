For the convenience of readers and for information purpose only, the auditors' report and the accompanying financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. In the event of any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version or any differences in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language auditors' report and financial statements shall prevail.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Delta Electronics, Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Delta Electronics, Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Group") as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.

In our opinion, based on our audits and the reports of other auditors (refer to the Other matter section), the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations that came into effect as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing Financial Statement Audit and Attestation Engagements of Certified Public Accountants and Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Norm of Professional Ethics for Certified Public Accountant of the Republic of China, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. Based on our audits and the audit reports of other auditors, we believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

