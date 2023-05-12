Delta Electronics : 5/12/20232023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda
Delta Electronics, Inc.
2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Handbook
(Translation)
(This English translation is prepared in accordance with the Chinese version and is for reference purposes only. If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese version and this translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.)
Date of the Meeting: June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Type of the Meeting：Physical Shareholders' Meeting
Place of the Meeting: Auditorium, 8F., No.16, Tungyuan Road, Chungli District, Taoyuan City Handbook for the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Delta Electronics, Inc.
Table of Contents
Meeting Procedures
Meeting Agenda
Report Items
2022 Operation Results
2022 Financial Results
Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 Annual Final Accounting Books and Statements
Report on 2022 Employees' and Directors' Compensation
Report on Issuance of Unsecured Ordinary Corporate Bond.
Proposal Items
Adoption of the 2022 Annual Business Report and Financial Statements
Adoption of the 2022 Earnings Distribution
Discussion Items
Discussion of the Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Discussion of the Amendments to the Shareholders' Meeting Rules and Procedures
Discussion of the Amendments to the Director Election Regulations
Discussion of the Release from Non-competition Restrictions on Directors
Extemporary Motions Meeting Adjourn
Appendices
Business Report
2022 Parent Company Only Financial Statements and CPA Audit Report
2022 Consolidated Financial Statements and CPA Audit Report
Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 Annual Final Accounting Books and Statements
Articles of Incorporation
Shareholders' Meeting Rules and Procedures
Director Election Regulations
Effect of Issuance of Bonus Shares to be Resolved at this Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on Operating Performance and Earnings Per Share
Shareholdings of All Directors of the Company
Relevant Information on Proposals Made by Shareholders Who Hold 1% or More of the Total Issued Shares of the Company
Delta Electronics' Climate Transition Plan
Note: The Company's 2022 Parent Company Only Financial Statements, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements and 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Handbook are available on the "Market Observation Post System" website; please visit https://mops.twse.com.twfor details.
MEETING PROCEDURES
Procedures of Delta Electronics, Inc. 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Call meeting to order
Chairman takes his place
All rise
Singing of national anthem
Three respectful bows to the national flag and portrait of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen
Chairman's address
Report items
Proposal items
Discussion items
Voting and Resolution for each of proposal and discussion items
Extemporary motions
Meeting adjourn
MEETING AGENDA
1. Report Items
2022 Operation Results
See Appendix 1: Business Report
2022 Financial Results
PricewaterhouseCoopers CPA Audit Report (Parent Company Only Financial Statements)
See Appendix 2: PricewaterhouseCoopers CPA Audit Report
Parent Company Only Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022 See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Balance Sheet
Parent Company Only Comprehensive Income Statement (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022)
See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Comprehensive Income Statement
Parent Company Only Statement of Changes in Equity (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022)
See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Statement of Changes in Equity
Parent Company Only Cash Flow Statement (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022) See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Cash Flow Statement
Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 Annual Final Accounting Books and Statements See Appendix 4: Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 annual final accounting books and statements.
Report on 2022 Employees' and Directors' Compensation
The Company's annual profit in 2022 is NT$40,248,438,452, of which 7.8% is allocated as the employees' compensation in cash totaling NT$3,103,244,182 and 0.12% is allocated as the directors' compensation in cash totaling NT$47,520,000.
Report on Issuance of Unsecured Ordinary Corporate Bond
In order to replenish working capital, repay debt and/or support capital expenditures related to business expansion and other medium and long-term funding needs, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond and/or sustainable bond on February 24, 2022 and February 22, 2023 respectively. The each aggregate amount does not exceed NT$50 billion, which may be issued once or in installments within one year from the date of the resolution of the Board of Directors.
The Company issued the 2nd issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond in 2022 (111-2) with totaling amount NT$5 billion. It has been effectively registered on September 27, 2022 upon the letter No. 11100106661 issued by the Taipei Exchange.
The Company issued the 1st issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond in 2023 (112-1) with totaling amount NT$5 billion. It has been effectively registered on January 3, 2023 upon the letter No. 11100135521 issued by the Taipei Exchange.
The Company issued the 2nd issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond in 2023 (112-2) with totaling amount NT$6.5 billion that are comprised of 2 Tranches, Tranche A and Tranche B, according to different issuance period. It has been effective registration on April 18, 2023 upon the letter No. 11200029341 issued by the Taipei Exchange. The amount issued for Tranche A is NT$3.0 billion and the amount issued for Tranche B is NT$3.5 billion.
The status of issuance of the unsecured ordinary corporate bond is as below:
