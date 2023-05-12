Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
297.00 TWD   -1.49%
05:13aDelta Electronics : 5/12/20232023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda
PU
05/09Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For April 2023 Totaled NT$31,542 Million
PU
05/09Delta Electronics, Inc. Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Delta Electronics : 5/12/20232023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Electronics, Inc.

2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Handbook

(Translation)

(This English translation is prepared in accordance with the Chinese version and is for reference purposes only. If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese version and this translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.)

Date of the Meeting: June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Type of the MeetingPhysical Shareholders' Meeting

Place of the Meeting: Auditorium, 8F., No.16, Tungyuan Road, Chungli District, Taoyuan City Handbook for the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Delta Electronics, Inc.

Table of Contents

  1. Meeting Procedures
  1. Meeting Agenda
    1. Report Items
      1. 2022 Operation Results
      2. 2022 Financial Results
      3. Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 Annual Final Accounting Books and Statements
      4. Report on 2022 Employees' and Directors' Compensation
      5. Report on Issuance of Unsecured Ordinary Corporate Bond.
    3. Proposal Items
      1. Adoption of the 2022 Annual Business Report and Financial Statements
      2. Adoption of the 2022 Earnings Distribution
    5. Discussion Items
      1. Discussion of the Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
      2. Discussion of the Amendments to the Shareholders' Meeting Rules and Procedures
      3. Discussion of the Amendments to the Director Election Regulations
      4. Discussion of the Release from Non-competition Restrictions on Directors
    7. Extemporary Motions Meeting Adjourn
  1. Appendices
    1. Business Report
    2. 2022 Parent Company Only Financial Statements and CPA Audit Report
    3. 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements and CPA Audit Report
    4. Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 Annual Final Accounting Books and Statements
    5. Articles of Incorporation
    6. Shareholders' Meeting Rules and Procedures
    7. Director Election Regulations
    8. Effect of Issuance of Bonus Shares to be Resolved at this Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on Operating Performance and Earnings Per Share
    9. Shareholdings of All Directors of the Company
    10. Relevant Information on Proposals Made by Shareholders Who Hold 1% or More of the Total Issued Shares of the Company
    11. Delta Electronics' Climate Transition Plan

Note: The Company's 2022 Parent Company Only Financial Statements, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements and 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Handbook are available on the "Market Observation Post System" website; please visit https://mops.twse.com.twfor details.

1

  1. MEETING PROCEDURES
    Procedures of Delta Electronics, Inc. 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
    1. Call meeting to order
    2. Chairman takes his place
    3. All rise
    4. Singing of national anthem
    5. Three respectful bows to the national flag and portrait of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen
    6. Chairman's address
    7. Report items
    8. Proposal items
    9. Discussion items
      Voting and Resolution for each of proposal and discussion items
    10. Extemporary motions
    11. Meeting adjourn

2

  1. MEETING AGENDA
    1. Report Items
    1. 2022 Operation Results
      See Appendix 1: Business Report
    2. 2022 Financial Results
      1. PricewaterhouseCoopers CPA Audit Report (Parent Company Only Financial Statements)
        See Appendix 2: PricewaterhouseCoopers CPA Audit Report
      2. Parent Company Only Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022 See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Balance Sheet
      3. Parent Company Only Comprehensive Income Statement (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022)
        See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Comprehensive Income Statement
      4. Parent Company Only Statement of Changes in Equity (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022)
        See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Statement of Changes in Equity
      5. Parent Company Only Cash Flow Statement (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022) See Appendix 2: Parent Company Only Cash Flow Statement
      6. PricewaterhouseCoopers CPA Audit Report (Consolidated Financial Statements) See Appendix 3: PricewaterhouseCoopers CPA Audit Report
      7. Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022 See Appendix 3: Consolidated Balance Sheet
      8. Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022) See Appendix 3: Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
      9. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022) See Appendix 3: Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
      10. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (January 1, 2022~December 31, 2022) See Appendix 3: Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
    4. Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 Annual Final Accounting Books and Statements See Appendix 4: Audit Committee's Review Opinions on 2022 annual final accounting books and statements.
    5. Report on 2022 Employees' and Directors' Compensation
      The Company's annual profit in 2022 is NT$40,248,438,452, of which 7.8% is allocated as the employees' compensation in cash totaling NT$3,103,244,182 and 0.12% is allocated as the directors' compensation in cash totaling NT$47,520,000.

3

  1. Report on Issuance of Unsecured Ordinary Corporate Bond
    1. In order to replenish working capital, repay debt and/or support capital expenditures related to business expansion and other medium and long-term funding needs, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond and/or sustainable bond on February 24, 2022 and February 22, 2023 respectively. The each aggregate amount does not exceed NT$50 billion, which may be issued once or in installments within one year from the date of the resolution of the Board of Directors.
    2. The Company issued the 2nd issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond in 2022 (111-2) with totaling amount NT$5 billion. It has been effectively registered on September 27, 2022 upon the letter No. 11100106661 issued by the Taipei Exchange.
    3. The Company issued the 1st issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond in 2023 (112-1) with totaling amount NT$5 billion. It has been effectively registered on January 3, 2023 upon the letter No. 11100135521 issued by the Taipei Exchange.
    4. The Company issued the 2nd issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bond in 2023 (112-2) with totaling amount NT$6.5 billion that are comprised of 2 Tranches, Tranche A and Tranche B, according to different issuance period. It has been effective registration on April 18, 2023 upon the letter No. 11200029341 issued by the Taipei Exchange. The amount issued for Tranche A is NT$3.0 billion and the amount issued for Tranche B is NT$3.5 billion.
    5. The status of issuance of the unsecured ordinary corporate bond is as below:

4

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:13aDelta Electronics : 5/12/20232023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda
PU
05/09Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For April 2023 Totaled NT$31,542 Mi..
PU
05/09Delta Electronics, Inc. Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year to Da..
CI
04/28Transcript : Delta Electronics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
04/27Delta Electronics : Announces 2023-Q1 Financial Results
PU
04/21Delta DMV-T Time of Flight Camera Enables Precise 3D Machine Vision for Smart Applicati..
AQ
04/19Delta Electronics : Demonstrates How its Smart Green Solutions are ‘Realizing an Int..
PU
04/17Delta Electronics : Cooperates with National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium to Bree..
PU
04/13Delta Electronics : Demonstrates Smart EV Charging Station for Sustainable Cities at 2035 ..
PU
04/10Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For March 2023 Totaled NT$34,180 Mi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 423 B 13 727 M 13 727 M
Net income 2023 35 692 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
Net cash 2023 33 826 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 771 B 25 046 M 25 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 297,00 TWD
Average target price 344,72 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Director & Manager
Hsun Hai Chang President, General Manager, COO & Director
Po Wen Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Chi Jen Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.3.66%25 046
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.08%115 137
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.20%95 925
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.37%67 172
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.66%46 852
WEG S.A.2.18%33 218
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer