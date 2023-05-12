Delta Electronics : 5/12/20232023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda

Delta Electronics, Inc.

2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Handbook

(Translation)

(This English translation is prepared in accordance with the Chinese version and is for reference purposes only. If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese version and this translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.)

Date of the Meeting: June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Type of the Meeting：Physical Shareholders' Meeting

Place of the Meeting: Auditorium, 8F., No.16, Tungyuan Road, Chungli District, Taoyuan City Handbook for the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Delta Electronics, Inc.