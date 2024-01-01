Delta Electronics Inc is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of power supplies and components. The Company operates through three segments. Power Supply and Components segment provides components, embedded power supplies, automotive electronics, commercial products, mobile power supplies, fans and thermal management solutions. The Automation segment provides industrial automation, building automation and other services. The Infrastructure segment provides information infrastructure, energy infrastructure and industrial solutions, and projection business. The Company's products are mainly sold to the United States, Europe, Japan and other regions.