As its business continues to grow under a constantly evolving environment, Delta has adjusted its business categories to: Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure, effective from January 1, 2024. The newly-added business category of Mobility currently covers EV powertrain systems, including EV Power Electronics, Traction Motors, Traction Inverters, and X-in-1 systems.
