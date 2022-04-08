Delta Electronics : Announcement for subsidiaries under the article 22.1(3) of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Name of the recipient company:Cyntec Electronics (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. Relationship with the Company:The creditor is Delta Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The recipient company and creditor are the Company's subsidiaries. Ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended:NT$8,075,092 thousand Amount of loans originally extended:NT$606,574 thousand Amount of the current additional loans:NT$1,444,224 thousand The board of directors do not authorize the chairperson to give loans for the borrowing counterparty. Total extended amount of loans:NT$2,050,798 thousand Reason for loans:Working capital needs Name of the recipient company:Delta Electronics (Chongqing) Ltd. Relationship with the Company:The creditor is Delta Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The recipient company and creditor are the Company's subsidiaries. Ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended:NT$8,075,092 thousand Amount of loans originally extended:NT$0 Amount of the current additional loans:NT$1,985,808 thousand The board of directors authorized the chairperson to give loans in installments for the borrowing counterparty. Total extended amount of loans:NT$1,985,808 thousand Reason for loans:Working capital needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital of the loan recipient according to its latest financial report: NT$2,440,865 thousand Accumulated profit/loss of the loan recipient according to its latest financial report:NT$30,789 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest:Based on loan agreements 6.For repayment, the condition and the date:Based on loan agreements 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$60,218,873 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:38.90% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: subsidiary's self-owned funds 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Capital of the loan recipient according to its latest financial report: The audited financial statements for the fiscial year of 2021 of Cyntec Electronics (Wuhu) Co., Ltd.: RMB317,934 thousand. The unaudited financial statements as of March 31, 2022 of Delta Electronics (Chongqing) Ltd.: RMB222,894 thousand. Accumulated profit/loss of the loan recipient according to its latest financial report: The audited financial statements for the fiscial year of 2021 of Cyntec Electronics (Wuhu) Co., Ltd.: RMB6,869 thousand. The unaudited financial statements as of March 31, 2022 of Delta Electronics (Chongqing) Ltd.: RMB-47 thousand.