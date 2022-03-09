Delta Electronics : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for February 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09 2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A. 5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for February 2022 6.Countermeasures:N.A. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company's consolidated sales revenues for February 2022 were NT$25,620 million, an increase of 26 percent as compared to NT$20,344 million for the same period last year and a decrease of 2 percent as compared to NT$26,270 million for the previous month. The Company's accumulated consolidated sales revenues from January to February 2022 were NT$51,890 million, an increase of 14 percent as compared to NT$45,459 million for the same period last year.