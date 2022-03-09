Log in
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
Delta Electronics : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for February 2022

03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 15:11:07
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
February 2022
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09
2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
February 2022
6.Countermeasures:N.A.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company's consolidated sales revenues for February 2022 were NT$25,620
million, an increase of 26 percent as compared to NT$20,344 million for the
same period last year and a decrease of 2 percent as compared to NT$26,270
million for the previous month. The Company's accumulated consolidated
sales revenues from January to February 2022 were NT$51,890 million, an
increase of 14 percent as compared to NT$45,459 million for the same
period last year.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
