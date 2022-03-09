Delta Electronics : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for February 2022
03/09/2022
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
2022/03/09
15:11:07
Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
February 2022
2022/03/09
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09
2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc.
"subsidiaries"):Head office
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
February 2022
The Company's consolidated sales revenues for February 2022 were NT$25,620
million, an increase of 26 percent as compared to NT$20,344 million for the
same period last year and a decrease of 2 percent as compared to NT$26,270
million for the previous month. The Company's accumulated consolidated
sales revenues from January to February 2022 were NT$51,890 million, an
increase of 14 percent as compared to NT$45,459 million for the same
period last year.
