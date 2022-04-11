Delta Electronics : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for March 2022
04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
14:31:29
Subject
Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
March 2022
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
March 2022
6.Countermeasures:N.A.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company's consolidated sales revenues for March 2022 were NT$30,648
million, an increase of 13 percent as compared to NT$27,026 million for the
same period last year and an increase of 20 percent as compared to NT$25,620
million for the previous month. The Company's accumulated consolidated
sales revenues from January to March 2022 were NT$82,538 million, an
increase of 14 percent as compared to NT$72,485 million for the same
period last year.
