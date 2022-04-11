Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Delta Electronics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
261.00 TWD    0.00%
04/05Delta to Showcase New High-Performance M100A Flex 3-Phase Inverters at Solar Solutions International 2022
AQ
04/01DELTA ELECTRONICS : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, the important resolutions of the 2022 AGM
PU
04/01DELTA ELECTRONICS : Termination of Equipment Disposal Agreement
PU
Delta Electronics : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for March 2022

04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 14:31:29
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
March 2022
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for
March 2022
6.Countermeasures:N.A.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company's consolidated sales revenues for March 2022 were NT$30,648
million, an increase of 13 percent as compared to NT$27,026 million for the
same period last year and an increase of 20 percent as compared to NT$25,620
million for the previous month. The Company's accumulated consolidated
sales revenues from January to March 2022 were NT$82,538 million, an
increase of 14 percent as compared to NT$72,485 million for the same
period last year.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
