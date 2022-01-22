Log in
Delta Electronics : Announcement regarding some information service systems affected by cyberattack

01/22/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/01/22 Time of announcement 14:05:59
Subject 
 Announcement regarding some information service
systems affected by cyberattack
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 26
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Cause of occurrence:Some information system services were affected by
cyberattack.
3.Handling procedure:After detecting some information systems being attacked
by hackers, Delta��s IT department has initiated information security defense
mechanism and recovery procedures. The Company also has been working with
external cybersecurity experts to handle the incident and has reported the
anomaly to the relevant government authorities.
4.Anticipated possible loss or impact:No significant impact on operation
currently.
5.Amount of insurance claims that might be obtained:N/A
6.Improvement status and future countermeasures:After detecting the abnormal
state of the network, the Company immediately initiated information security
defense mechanism and backup operations. Those affected services have been
resuming to normal operation gradually. The Company is also enhancing the
information security control measures of its network and infrastructure to
ensure data security.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
