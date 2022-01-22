Delta Electronics : Announcement regarding some information service systems affected by cyberattack

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Cause of occurrence:Some information system services were affected by cyberattack. 3.Handling procedure:After detecting some information systems being attacked by hackers, Delta��s IT department has initiated information security defense mechanism and recovery procedures. The Company also has been working with external cybersecurity experts to handle the incident and has reported the anomaly to the relevant government authorities. 4.Anticipated possible loss or impact:No significant impact on operation currently. 5.Amount of insurance claims that might be obtained:N/A 6.Improvement status and future countermeasures:After detecting the abnormal state of the network, the Company immediately initiated information security defense mechanism and backup operations. Those affected services have been resuming to normal operation gradually. The Company is also enhancing the information security control measures of its network and infrastructure to ensure data security. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.