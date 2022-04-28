Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
245.00 TWD   -2.78%
06:26aDELTA ELECTRONICS : Announces 2022-Q1 Financial Results
PU
05:57aDELTA ELECTRONICS : (Supplemental announcement) The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (additional items)
PU
04/19Taiwan firms in China hub make uneven restart from COVID curbs
RE
Delta Electronics : Announces 2022-Q1 Financial Results

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Delta Electronics, Inc. today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, at which the Board approved financial results for the first quarter of year 2022.

The Board approved the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022, in which consolidated sales revenues were NT$82,538 million, net income after tax was NT$6,059 million, and earnings per share were NT$2.33.

The Company's regular shareholders' meeting is scheduled for 2022/6/14 (Tuesday) at the 8F Auditorium, No.16, Tungyuan Road, Chungli District, Taoyuan City.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
