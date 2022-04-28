Delta Electronics : Announces 2022-Q1 Financial Results

Delta Electronics, Inc. today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, at which the Board approved financial results for the first quarter of year 2022.

The Board approved the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022, in which consolidated sales revenues were NT$82,538 million, net income after tax was NT$6,059 million, and earnings per share were NT$2.33.

The Company's regular shareholders' meeting is scheduled for 2022/6/14 (Tuesday) at the 8F Auditorium, No.16, Tungyuan Road, Chungli District, Taoyuan City.

