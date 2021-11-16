Delta Electronics : The Company is invited to investor meetings
Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
The Company is invited to investor meetings
2021/11/26
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:
15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Le Meridien Taipei
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Invited by Yuanta Securities,
the Company will elaborate 3Q 2021 results to investors.
No
