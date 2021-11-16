Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Delta Electronics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
Delta Electronics : The Company is invited to investor meetings

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/16 Time of announcement 14:55:08
Subject 
 The Company is invited to investor meetings
Date of events 2021/11/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:
15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Le Meridien Taipei
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Invited by Yuanta Securities,
the Company will elaborate 3Q 2021 results to investors.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
