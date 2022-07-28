Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Delta Electronics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
254.00 TWD   +2.01%
05:08aDELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
07/15DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is to hold a live webcast investor/press conference for 2Q 2022 financial results
PU
07/11DELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For June 2022 Totaled NT$32,155 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Electronics : The Company's Board of Directors approved the disposal of land and building of Chungli Plant 2

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 17:02:09
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors approved the
disposal of land and building of Chungli Plant 2
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land located at Lot No. 1776, Chung Gong Section, Chungli District, Taoyuan
City
Building located at Building No. 4210, Chung Gong Section, Chungli District,
Taoyuan City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume:land is 3,038 square meters and building is 22,324.8
square meters
Total transaction price: NTD780 million (VAT included)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Counterparty, Mu Tian Asset Management Consulting Co., Ltd.
(translation), is not a related party of the Company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Projected gain through disposal is approximately
NTD490 million
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment is defined in the agreement signed by both
parties.
Restrictions and other conditions are defined in the agreement signed by
both parties.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Approved by the
Company's Board of Directors with reference to the professional appraisal
and market price.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Name of the professional appraisal firm: Evermore Valuation Real Estate
Appraisers Firm
Appraisal price:NTD763,694,017
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Wu, Gow-Shih
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Real Estate Appraiser Certificate (2010) No.000367
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:
Broker:Haotian International Management Corp.
Broker's fee: NTD10 million (VAT included)
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:To avoid
idle assets.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/28
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/07/28
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:No
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:No
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
