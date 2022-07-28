Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
254.00 TWD   +2.01%
05:08aDELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
07/15DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is to hold a live webcast investor/press conference for 2Q 2022 financial results
PU
07/11DELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For June 2022 Totaled NT$32,155 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Electronics : The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 17:02:49
Subject 
 The Company's consolidated financial report for
FY2022/Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):172,534,868
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):48,982,729
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):17,123,891
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):19,370,442
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):15,672,312
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,686,562
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):5.27
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):393,948,671
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):196,914,116
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):162,649,544
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:08aDELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been app..
PU
07/15DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is to hold a live webcast investor/press conference for 2Q..
PU
07/11DELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For June 2022 Totaled NT$32,155 Mil..
PU
07/11DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for June 2022
PU
07/11Delta Electronics, Inc. Reports Consolidated Sales Revenues for the Month and Year to D..
CI
06/29DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/24DELTA ELECTRONICS : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Cyntec Electronics (Suzhou) Co...
PU
06/24DELTA ELECTRONICS : 6/24/2022Q1 2022 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
06/23DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Establishment of a Joint Venture Subsidiary
PU
06/22Delta Helps Plastic Packaging Manufacturer Achieve Centralized Control of Entire Facili..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 11 953 M 11 953 M
Net income 2022 30 374 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net cash 2022 16 881 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 660 B 22 017 M 22 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 254,00 TWD
Average target price 298,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Director & Manager
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Tsung Ping Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.-7.64%22 017
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.97%96 258
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.65%69 818
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.49%55 517
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-7.11%49 929
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.65%37 829