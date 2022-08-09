Delta Electronics : To clarify the news report dated August 10th 2022 regarding the Company's growth forecast for the second half year and annually

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report:The Company is expected monthly operating breakeven for Electronic Vehicle business unit in the second half year; double-digit growth annually for the Company. 7.Cause of occurrence:The press release 8.Countermeasures:The Company does not provide financial forecasts. Investors shall refer to the financial information of the Company on Market Observation Post System. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None