    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
265.00 TWD   +0.19%
Delta Electronics : To clarify the news report dated August 10th 2022 regarding the Company's growth forecast for the second half year and annually

08/09/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 11:48:52
Subject 
 To clarify the news report dated August 10th
2022 regarding the Company's growth forecast for the
second half year and annually
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:The Company is expected monthly operating breakeven
for Electronic Vehicle business unit in the second half year; double-digit
growth annually for the Company.
7.Cause of occurrence:The press release
8.Countermeasures:The Company does not provide financial forecasts.
Investors shall refer to the financial information of the Company on Market
Observation Post System.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
08/09DELTA ELECTRONICS : To clarify the news report dated August 10th 2022 regarding the Compan..
PU
08/09DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for July 2022
PU
08/09DELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for July 2022 Totaled NT$34,141 Mil..
PU
08/08DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to investor meetings
PU
08/01UBS Adjusts Delta Electronics' Price Target to NT$310 From NT$300, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/29DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to investor meetings
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Delta Electronics, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announces 2022-Q2 Financial Results
PU
07/28DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announcement of change in members for the 5th term of Compensation Com..
PU
07/28DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's Board of Directors approved the release ..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 366 B 12 191 M 12 191 M
Net income 2022 31 155 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
Net cash 2022 13 394 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 688 B 22 911 M 22 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 265,00 TWD
Average target price 304,65 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Director & Manager
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Tsung Ping Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.-3.64%22 878
KEYENCE CORPORATION-23.22%99 977
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.03%75 101
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.40%58 921
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-6.86%53 469
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.76%41 727