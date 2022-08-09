Delta Electronics : To clarify the news report dated August 10th 2022 regarding the Company's growth forecast for the second half year and annually
08/09/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
11:48:52
Subject
To clarify the news report dated August 10th
2022 regarding the Company's growth forecast for the
second half year and annually
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:Delta Electronics, Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:The Company is expected monthly operating breakeven
for Electronic Vehicle business unit in the second half year; double-digit
growth annually for the Company.
7.Cause of occurrence:The press release
8.Countermeasures:The Company does not provide financial forecasts.
Investors shall refer to the financial information of the Company on Market
Observation Post System.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:53:04 UTC.